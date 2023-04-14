TORTOLA — Kyle Farrington scored two of the five British Virgin Islands’ under-15 squad’s second-half goals in opening the Overseas Territories soccer tournament with a 6-0 victory Thursday over the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Thursday’s second game, Anguilla U-15s shut out the British Virgin Islands 2-0.
Playing on the right inside the box, Blake Kirk was tripped and awarded a penalty kick, scoring in the 11th minute to give the BVI a 1-0 lead it carried to the halftime break.
It was the second half when things opened up for the British Virgin Islands.
Farrington followed Christian Vanterpool’s free kick and scored in the seventh minute for his first goal. Three minutes later, Othneil Gillings — fresh off competing in the CARIFTA Track and Field Championships in the Bahamas — scored off a corner kick that went over the outstretched arm of USVI goalie Caden Cox for a 3-0 advantage.
Shortly thereafter, Jaheim Bijai ran down the right side to score from a cross, and Farrington’s legger added his second goal eight minutes before the end of regulation. T’Mari Lanton made it 6-0 two minutes before the end of regulation.
“My team didn’t show up the way we expected them to, but, it’s a matter of time. This is a building process for us,” USVI coach Eustace Bailey said. “We just want to play, see what their strengths and weaknesses are. The objective is to win the game, yes, but for us at this time, it’s about development.
“We are preparing for the CONCACAF U-15 Championships. We have players as young as 11, so it’s building for us. When we leave here we’ll see the things we need to work on to develop them to their maximum ability.”
The three-team tournament runs through Sunday at the BVI Football Association field near Francis Lettsome Primary School.
The USVI will face Anguilla at 6 p.m. today and again at 4 p.m. Saturday, before meeting the BVI again at 10 a.m. Sunday. Anguilla and BVI will meet again at 4 p.m. Sunday.