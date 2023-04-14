USVI U-15s vs BVI U-15s

British Virgin Islands’ Jaheim Bijai, center, kicks the ball between U.S. Virgin Islands defenders Cai Gwilliam, left, and Jahn Atmaramani during the second half of Thursday’s game in the Overseas Territories under-15 boys soccer tournament on Tortola.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Kyle Farrington scored two of the five British Virgin Islands’ under-15 squad’s second-half goals in opening the Overseas Territories soccer tournament with a 6-0 victory Thursday over the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Thursday’s second game, Anguilla U-15s shut out the British Virgin Islands 2-0.