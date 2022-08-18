The British Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys national soccer team remained in the hunt to advance in the Caribbean Football Union U-14 Boys Challenge Series tournament with a 2-0 victory over Sint Maarten on Wednesday.
The British Virgin Islands wrapped up group play leading the Tier II Group 3 standings at 2-0-2 (eight points), with Sint Maarten falling to 1-1-1 (four points).
Anguilla (2-0-1, seven points) remains the BVI’s lone challenger for the semifinal berth with one match remaining, against the U.S. Virgin Islands (0-3-0) today.
After battling to a scoreless tie in the first half, the British Virgin Islands scored on two long shots over a nine-minute span in the second half to take the match at the Club Athletico Pantoja Stadium in Santo Domingo.
In the 40th minute, Tiondre Frett punched a 40-yard free kick out of reach of Sint Maarten goalkeeper Jayden Campbell to put the BVI in the lead 1-0.
Christian Vanterpool then added an insurance score for the British Virgin Islands, with his shot from 25 yards out bouncing off Campbell’s legs and into the goal for a 2-0 lead.
Should the BVI advance to the elimination round, it would play a semifinal match on Friday. The Tier II finals are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sante Fe Academy field in Santo Domingo.