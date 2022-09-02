The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team dropped its second straight match in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament, losing 2-1 to Bonaire on Thursday in Florida.

The loss puts the BVI at the bottom of the Group A standings along with St. Martin, while Bonaire shares the group lead with Bermuda at 2-0-0 (six points) with three group play matches remaining. Guyana and the Bahamas are tied for third at 1-1-0 (three points).