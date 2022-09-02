The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team dropped its second straight match in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers tournament, losing 2-1 to Bonaire on Thursday in Florida.
The loss puts the BVI at the bottom of the Group A standings along with St. Martin, while Bonaire shares the group lead with Bermuda at 2-0-0 (six points) with three group play matches remaining. Guyana and the Bahamas are tied for third at 1-1-0 (three points).
Bonaire, which opened the tournament with a 4-2 win over Guyana on Tuesday, took the lead early in Thursday’s match, with Freadyen Michiel scoring in the eighth minute.
However, the British Virgin Islands – a 4-0 loser to Bermuda on Tuesday -- managed to tie things up later in the half on Johnny-Jay Rowe’s goal in the 32nd minute.
But the tie didn’t stand for long, with Rhiordan Piar scoring three minutes later to put Bonaire on top to stay.
The British Virgin Islands resumes group play on Saturday, facing Bermuda at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Match time is 11:15 a.m. Atlantic.
X The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national team returns to action today, looking for its first group play win at the CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers when its plays Aruba.
Today’s match will be held at the IMG Academy soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla., beginning at 9 a.m. Atlantic.
The Dashing Eagles are 0-1-0 in Group B after their 16-0 loss at the hands of island rival Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The USVI is tied with Martinique at the bottom of the group standings. Puerto Rico shares the group lead with Aruba at 1-0-0 (three points), and will play Anguilla today.