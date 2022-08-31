The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team was shut out by Bermuda on Tuesday in its group-play opener at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championships Qualifiers tournament.
The BVI – now 0-1-0 in Group A – is one of three teams at the bottom of the group standings (with Guyana and St. Martin) after Tuesday’s matches at the IMG Academy’s soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Bermuda is tied for the group lead at 1-0-0 (three points) with Bonaire and the Bahamas.
Bermuda took the lead with three first-half goals – by Jannis Roberts in the ninth minute, Hayden Dill in the 31st minute and Jaidyn Robinson three minutes into stoppage time. Chance Eve added an insurance goal midway through the second half, scoring in the 75th minute.
The British Virgin Islands has its next group play match on Thursday, facing Bonaire (1-0-0, three points) at 9:10 a.m. That will be followed by matches against the Bahamas on Saturday, Sept. 3; Guyana on Monday, Sept. 5; and St. Martin on Wednesday, Sept. 7.