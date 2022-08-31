The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team was shut out by Bermuda on Tuesday in its group-play opener at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championships Qualifiers tournament.

The BVI – now 0-1-0 in Group A – is one of three teams at the bottom of the group standings (with Guyana and St. Martin) after Tuesday’s matches at the IMG Academy’s soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla. Bermuda is tied for the group lead at 1-0-0 (three points) with Bonaire and the Bahamas.