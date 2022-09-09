The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team picked up its first international win in more than six years Wednesday, edging St. Martin 2-1 in its final group play match at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers in Florida.
The win closed out the BVI’s record in Group A at 1-3-1 (four points), good for fifth place in the six-team group, with St. Martin last at 0-5-0.
In Wednesday’s match at the IMG Academy’s soccer complex in Bradenton, Fla., all three goals were scored in the first half.
St. Martin took the early lead midway through the half, with defender David Zephir scoring in the 21st minute. But the British Virgin Islands U-17s would break through in the closing minutes of the period, scoring both of its goals in a five-minute span – by midfielder Johari Lacey in the 36th minute and forward Jadon Abrams in the 40th minute on a penalty kick.
It gave the British Virgin Islands U-17s their first international win since July 20, 2016, when the BVI edged out the Bahamas 1-0 in the CONCACAF U-17 Championship. The BVI came close to ending that winless streak on Monday, battling Guyana to a 1-all tie and extending the streak to six consecutive matches.