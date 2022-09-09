The British Virgin Islands’ under-17 boys national soccer team picked up its first international win in more than six years Wednesday, edging St. Martin 2-1 in its final group play match at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Championship Qualifiers in Florida.

The win closed out the BVI’s record in Group A at 1-3-1 (four points), good for fifth place in the six-team group, with St. Martin last at 0-5-0.