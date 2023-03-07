TORTOLA — Omari Simmons scored in the first minute of the game and Joel Mars in the 19th as a British Virgin Islands under-20 boys soccer team fended off their counterparts from St. Thomas’ Massey Soccer Academy 2-1 on Saturday.

