Athletes from the British and U.S. Virgin Islands came home with medals during the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-13 and Under-15 Track and Field Championships.
The NACAC meet was held July 15-16 at the La Barranquita Sports Complex in Santiago, Dominican Republic.
Bryson Walters won the gold medal in the under-13 boys pentathlon, which consisted of five events — the 60-meter dash, high jump, ball throw, long jump and 800-meter run.
Walters finished third in the 60-meter dash (earning a bronze medal in the event), fourth in the high jump, seventh in the ball throw and second in the long jump (earning a silver medal), and finished with 3,080 points.
Meanwhile, Othniel Gillings earned a silver medal in the 13-14 boys heptathlon, comprised of seven events — the 80-meter dash, long jump, shot put, 80-meter hurdles, high jump, ball throw and 1,200-meter run.
Gillings won in the high jump (earning a gold medal), was third in the 80-meter dash (earning a bronze medal) and fourth in the 80-meter hurdles, and finished with 3,080 points.
Other medalists from the territory at the NACAC Championships were (the top eight finishers in each of the individual events, as well as the combined events, were awarded medals):
• USVI athlete Charlise Morris earned a bronze medal in the 11-12 girls high jump at 1.40 meters (4 feet, 7 inches). She also finished seventh in the 11-12 girls 800-meter run, and came in eighth in the 11-12 girls 60-meter dash. She finished seventh overall in the 11-12 girls pentathlon with 2,544 points.
• BVI athlete Ty’Rique Charles earned a bronze medal in the 13-14 boys ball throw, finished fourth in the 13-14 boys 1,200-meter run and finished seventh in the 13-14 boys 80-meter hurdles. Overall, he finished fifth in the 13-14 boys heptathlon with 4,682.
• BVI athlete Jameila Chambers finished fourth in the 13-14 girls high jump en route to a 10th-place finish in the 13-14 girls heptathlon with 3,555 points.
Other finishes from BVI and USVI athletes in the combined events were:
• In the 11-12 girls pentathlon, Shakhoya Richards of the BVI finished 14th with 2,388 points; USVI athlete Faith Eatmon was 26th with 2,015 points; and BVI athlete Tiffany Herbert was 29th with 1,965 points.
• In the 11-12 boys pentathlon, BVI athlete Kerjahni Prevost finished 29th with 2,243 points.
• In the 13-14 girls heptathlon, BVI athlete Deneil Clarke was 16th with 3,342 points; and USVI athletes (and sisters) Safiya and Aminah Prasad finished 23th (3,126) and 32nd (2,613), respectively.
• In the 13-14 boys heptathlon, USVI athletes Steve Nicholas Baptiste finished 29th with 3,389 points, and Juvante Huirst was 31st with 3,199 points.
• In the 11-12 mixed 4x100-meter relay, the British Virgin Islands team (Richards, Walters, Prevost and Herbert) finished 10th in 54.34 seconds.
• In the 13-14 mixed 4x100-meter relay, the BVI team (Chambers, Gillings, Clarke and Charles) finished 12th in 51.40 seconds, and the USVI team (S. Prasad, Baptiste, A. Prasad and Hurst) was 13th in 53.00 seconds.