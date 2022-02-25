The British Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team continued its losing streak in international competition Tuesday, falling to Honduras 4-0 in a first-round group play match in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers.
The loss dropped the BVI Women’s National Team’s record to 0-2-0 in Group E, and was the team’s seventh consecutive loss in an international qualifier, dating back to 2006. The British Virgin Islands lost its group play opener Saturday against Cuba 14-0.
Playing on its home field at Estadio Francisco Morazan in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the Hondurans (1-1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on Kimberly Diaz’s goal in the 27th minute.
Honduras then put the match away with three second-half goals off BVI goalkeeper Britney Peters — by Linda Moncada in the 47th minute, Kendra Haylock in the 75th minute and Kimberly Lopez in the 77th minute.
The BVI Women’s National Team has two group-play matches remaining, both scheduled for the April match window — April 6 against St. Vincent and the Grenadines (0-2-0), and April 9 against Haiti (2-0-0), which shares the group lead with Cuba (2-0-0).
