New Jersey triathlete Joseph Caffrey became a repeat winner of the Beauty and the Beast Triathlon, taking top honors in St. Croix’s annual triathlon Sunday.
Caffrey, of Ramsey, N.J., won the Olympic Triathlon division race for the second straight year, completing the event in 2 hours, 21 minutes and 55 seconds.
The race course — which began and ended in Cramer Park on the East End of St. Croix — was comprised of a 1.6-kilometer (1-mile) swim, a 40-kilometer (24.8-mile) bike race, and a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) road race.
Caffrey, who won last year’s race in his third try, finished the 2022 race more than 20 minutes ahead of runner-up and 2018 Beauty and the Beast winner Stephen Swanton of St. Croix. Swanton, who also finished second last year to Caffrey, completed the 2022 race in 2:43:22.
Rounding out the top five were all U.S. Virgin Islands triathletes — St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt was third in 2:52:18, with St. Thomas’ Christopher Cilliers fourth in 2:52:58 and St. Croix’s Bridget Klein, the top female athlete, coming in fifth overall in 3:00:49.
Other division winners from the Beauty and the Beast Triathlon were:
• In the Sprint Triathlon division, Frazier Keck did one spot better than his 2021 finish, winning this year’s race in a close finish with Megan Mault.
Keck, of Cary, N.C., finished the race — an 800-meter swim, 14-mile bike race and 3.1-mile road race — in 1:46:52. Mault, of St. Croix, was the top female finisher and second overall in 1:47:45. They were the only triathletes to break the two-hour mark.
Rounding out the top five were Kelsey Hill of St. Croix in 2:03:54, Pat Marafiote of New York, N.Y., in 2:04:00, and Dagmar Sachs of Aberdeen, Md., in 2:16:37.
• In the Olympic Triathlon Relay division, Team Evan-James-Blake won in 2:46:13, just over seven minutes ahead of Team 2 Beauties and a Beast, which finished in 2:53:31.
Rounding out the top five were Team Jeff-Joey-Nathan in 2:57:26, Team The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in 3:05:48, and Team Cole-John-Cole in 3:06:43.
• In the Sprint Triathlon Relay, Team Mason-Wayne-Mason won in 1:31:55, more than 30 minutes ahead of Team Ashley-Jody-Ashley, which finished in 2:04:15. Team Staying Alive was third in 2:14:05.