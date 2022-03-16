Tuesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 67, Virgin Islands Montessori School 19: The Chicken Hawks used a dominating first-quarter run to take command of Tuesday’s game against the Volts en route to their second St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league win.
Jah’Ni Samuel scored nine of his game-high 11 points in the first quarter as Charlotte Amalie High (2-0) outscored Virgin Islands Montessori (0-1) 33-1 in the period.
Seven players scored for the Chicken Hawks in the quarter, while the Volts’ only point came off a free throw by Rohan Nagi.
Virgin Islands Montessori actually outscored Charlotte Amalie High over the second and third quarters, 14 to 12. However, the Chicken Hawks put together another high-scoring period, closing out the game with a 20-6 fourth quarter.
Devante Callwood and Elijah Peltier each added 10 points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Nagi and Evan Watts led the Volts with five points apiece, with Joaquin Hawkes and Gavin Johnson adding four points each.
Up next: Virgin Islands Montessori faces Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Devil Rays today at the IEKHS gymnasium. Game time is 5:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 33, Virgin Islands Montessori School 22: The Chicken Hawks rode a big second and third quarter to a season-opening win over the Volts in a St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game.
Ahead 8-4 after the first quarter, Charlotte Amalie High held Virgin Islands Montessori scoreless in the second quarter en route to a 16-4 halftime lead. The Chicken Hawks then stretched their lead to 20-4 early in the third quarter before the Volts broke their scoreless streak.
Jaden Dowe and Chamauri Dore had 12 points each to lead Charlotte Amalie High (1-0).
Kevin Deleon had eight points and Justin Richards added five points for Virgin Islands Montessori (0-1).
Up next: Virgin Islands Montessori takes on Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Devil Rays today at the IEKHS gymnasium. Game time is 4 p.m.
— Daily News Staff