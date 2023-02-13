Charlotte Amalie High School’s varsity boys basketball team got a measure of revenge over St. Thomas rival Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on Saturday night.
The Hawks overcame a double-digit halftime deficit to beat the Devil Rays 63-60 in the championship game of the Antilles School Varsity Invitational tournament.
In the boys final, the Devil Rays took advantage of the Hawks’ poor-shooting first quarter to bolt to an 18-7 lead — a lead Ivanna Eudora Kean increased to 34-21 over Charlotte Amalie High at the halftime break.
However, the Hawks turned the tables in the third quarter, outscoring the Devil Rays 26-8 in the period to take a 47-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Charlotte Amalie High then held off Ivanna Eudora Kean High in the final period to avenge its loss in the finals of the IAA/McDonald’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational last month.
K’Mani Thomas scored 17 points, Shanai France added 16 points and Kirabo Stephens — named the tournament’s most valuable player — finished with 12 points for the Hawks.
Melvin Burgos made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Devil Rays, with Jordan Fleming adding 17 points.
Charlotte Amalie High had advanced to the final with a 42-27 victory over St. Croix’s Central High School in one semifinal, while Ivanna Eudora Kean High needed overtime to top host-team Antilles School 70-64 in the second semifinal.
In the girls division, Charlotte Amalie High and Ivanna Eudora Kean High each finished with 3-1 records in the five-team round robin, but it was the Lady Hawks that came out on top for the tourney championship.
In the opening game of the tournament Thursday, Charlotte Amalie High topped Ivanna Eudora Kean High 29-23. That was the tiebreaker that gave the Lady Hawks their first tourney title of the season, coming after they lost to Central High 24-22 in the final of the MLK Jr. Invitational.
LaKaisha Graham of St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School was named the girls most valuable player.