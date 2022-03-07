Charlotte Amalie High School’s varsity boys and varsity girls basketball teams won their season-opening St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league matchups over the weekend.
The Lady Chicken Hawks routed Antilles School 42-13 on Friday in the varsity girls opener, while Charlotte Amalie High’s varsity boys held off the Hurricanes 58-54 on Saturday in their opener.
Saturday’s Results Varsity Girls
Charlotte Amalie High School 42, Antilles School 13: The Lady Chicken Hawks used a big first half to take control of their St. Thomas-St. John IAA opener against the Lady Hurricanes at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Jahnesha Gomez scored a game-high 14 points for Charlotte Amalie High (1-0), which led 11-1 by the end of the first quarter and 19-2 at the halftime break as Antilles (0-1) was held without a field goal in the half.
Yemeli Rodriguez added 10 points, and Ariana Renault and Kaenyra Callwood had six points each for the Lady Chicken Hawks.
Eliana Walters led the Lady Hurricanes with seven points, with Ishr Bhullar and C’Orna Greene adding three points each.
Friday’s Results Varsity Boys
Charlotte Amalie High School 58, Antilles School 54: The Chicken Hawks held off the Hurricanes’ second-half rally to win their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league opener at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
Elijah Peltier scored a game-high 25 points for Charlotte Amalie High (1-0), nine points coming in the second quarter as the Chicken Hawks pulled out to a 32-24 halftime lead.
Devante Callwood added 10 points and Jahini Samuel had nine points for Charlotte Amalie High.
However, Antilles (0-1) rallied in the fourth quarter. Down 44-36 entering the period, Onyx Reid scored six of his eight points in the quarter as the Hurricanes pulled within four points.
Cle’Jae Hodge and Gabriel Christian led Antilles with 10 points each.