St. Thomas native Taylor Canfield skippered Team Stars+Stripes to two major titles Friday, winning both the 70th Bermuda Gold Cup and the 2020 Open Match Racing World Championship in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Canfield, who now lives in Miami, and his crew — Mike Buckley, Victor Dias de Leon, Mike Menninger and Eric Shampain — beat skipper Ian Williams and Team GAC Pindar in three out of four races in a penalty-marred final in Hamilton Harbour to claim both titles.
It was the third time that Canfield had skippered the winning boat in the Bermuda Gold Cup, also winning in 2012 and 2018, and the second time he had won the Open Match Racing World Championship (his first came in 2013).
“It’s unbelievable — I can’t thank my team enough,” Canfield said in a prepared release. “I put us in a lot of tough spots this week and they got us out of almost every one of them. Thanks to Bermuda for getting us here. We’re excited to be out racing again, and to come away with a win is unbelievable. We’re thrilled.”
Canfield and crew accepted the King Edward VII Gold Cup, which goes to the winner of the Bermuda Gold Cup; the sterling silver World Match Tour Championship trophy and the $30,000 winner’s check.
Williams and Team GAC Pindar — Christian Kamp, Gerry Mitchell and Richard Sydenham — earned $15,000 for their runner-up finish. Williams is a two-time Gold Cup champion and six-time Open Worlds champion.
“It’s a lot about styles,” Williams said. “We try to keep the umpires out of the game and [Canfield] likes to bring them into it, and it worked for him today.”
