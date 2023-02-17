Host team Central High School’s varsity boys and girls basketball teams both won their opening games Thursday in the Central High Varsity Invitational tournament, being played at the Central High gymnasium.
The Caribs rolled past CJM Homeschool 72-16 in one of two boys division games held Thursday, while Central High’s girls defeated St. Croix rival Educational Complex High School 36-10.
In Thursday’s third game, also in the boys division, Free Will Baptist Christian School downed Educational Complex High 48-27.
Six games are on the tournament schedule today. In the boys division, St. Thomas’ Antilles School plays Good Hope Country Day School, St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School takes on Tortola’s Elmore Stoutt High School, and St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School faces Free Will Baptist.
In the girls division, St. Thomas schools Antilles School and Charlotte Amalie High face off, with Good Hope Country Day taking on Central High and the winner of Antilles/Charlotte Amalie High playing Ivanna Eudora Kean High.
More on Thursday’s games in the Central High Varsity Invitational:
Free Will Baptist Christian School 48, Educational Complex High School 27: The Warriors pulled away to a big lead in the first quarter, then cruised to a win over the Barracudas in their Central High School Varsity Invitational opener.
Free Will Baptist led 19-6 by the end of the first quarter, then increased that to 27-11 over Educational Complex High at the halftime break. The Warriors then outscored the Barras 21-15 over the final two quarters.
Jalique Smith scored a game-high 16 points and Michael de Charbet added 11 points for Free Will Baptist, which plays St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School today.
Jared Brown had 13 points and N’Khai Williams scored seven points for Educational Complex High.
Central High School 72, CJM Homeschool 16: The Caribs held the Bulls to single-digit scoring in each quarter while rolling to an opening win in the Central High Varsity Invitational.
Central High led 34-4 by the end of the first quarter and cruised from there over CJM, leading 47-9 at the half and 63-13 entering the final period.
Mark Prince made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points, and Kymani Greenidge had four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Caribs.
Raynaldo Carcina scored seven points, Kayden Edwards added five points and Tomas Corano had four points for the Bulls, who take on Educational Complex High in an elimination round game Saturday.
Central High School 36, Educational Complex High School 10: The Lady Caribs bolted to a double-digit lead in the first half en route to a win over the Lady Barracudas in the opening game of the Central High Varsity Invitational tournament.
Central High led 11-4 after the first quarter, then shut out Educational Complex High in the second quarter in stretching its lead to 21-4 at the break. The Lady Caribs then outscored the Lady Barracudas 15-6 over the final two periods.
Anesha Deterville scored a game-high 21 points and Grecia Jequel-Bello added 11 points for Central High, which faces Good Hope Country Day School today.
Maloak Edwards had four points and Mariah Hams added three points for Educational Complex High.