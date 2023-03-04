Central High School saw both of its junior varsity teams win Friday on the second day of the Good Hope Country Day School Junior Varsity-Middle School Basketball Tournament on St. Croix.
In the junior varsity boys division, the Caribs topped St. Thomas’ Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 43-32, while Educational Complex High School defeated host team Good Hope Country Day School 33-31.
In the junior varsity girls division, Central High routed St. Thomas’ Charlotte Amalie High School’s “B” team 14-1, and Good Hope Country Day downed Educational Complex High 26-9.
In the middle school boys division, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School beat Good Hope Country Day 30-19, then lost to John H. Woodson Junior High School 53-37.
The tournament concludes today, with games beginning at 9 a.m. at the Central High School gymnasium. The final game is expected to begin at 8 p.m.
More on Friday’s tournament games:
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 43, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 32: The Caribs pulled away in the second half to beat the Devil Rays to win their second tournament game.
Tied 20-all at the halftime break, Central High went on to outscore Ivanna Eudora Kean High 23-12 over the final two quarters.
Lehmani Iles scored a game-high 13 points for the Caribs, with Aden Rojas adding eight points.
Chrislord Bernard led the Devil Rays with eight points, with Kareem Pinney and Re’Kai Huyghue adding seven points each.
Educational Complex High School 33, Good Hope Country Day School 31: The Barracudas held off a second half rally to eliminate the Panthers from the tournament.
Educational Complex High led 15-11 at the halftime break, but Good Hope Country Day outscored them 20-18 in the final two quarters.
Jayden Charlery scored 13 points and Khamar Lockhart added nine points for the Barracudas.
Tremaine Seales made three 3-pointers and scored game-high 20 points for the Panthers, with Isaiah Delande adding 14 points.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 14, Charlotte Amalie High School “B” 1: The Lady Caribs shut out the Lady Hawks’ “B” team for most of the game in improving to 2-0 in the tournament.
Central High led 11-0 after the first half, and didn’t give up a point to Charlotte Amalie High until Shawnya Runyan made a free throw in the second half.
Denirah Nurse made a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Caribs.
Good Hope Country Day School 26, Educational Complex High School 9: The Lady Panthers took control early in defeating the Lady Barracudas in the day’s final game.
Good Hope Country Day led 12-5 at the halftime break, then outscored Educational Complex High 14-4 over the final two quarters.
La’Kaisha Graham scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Panthers.
Yarekys Stevens led the Lady Barracudas with nine points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 30, Good Hope Country Day School 19: The Dolphins took command early in handing the host-school Panthers their second tournament loss.
Larsen K-8 School led 17-8 at the end of the first half, then built on its lead slightly by outscoring Good Hope Country Day 13-11 over the final two quarters.
Akeel Williams scored a game-high 17 points for the Dolphins, with Nyack Nathaniel adding 13 points.
Amir Yusuf and Ryan Kohan had five points each for the Panthers.
John H. Woodson Junior High School 53, Pearl B. Larsen K-8 School 37: The Warriors moved to first place in the standings by topping the Dolphins.
Woodson Junior High took control early, leading Larsen K-8 School 33-16 at the halftime break.
Micaiah Jones scored 15 points and Rubio Heywood III made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for the Warriors.
Nyack Nathaniel made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points for the Dolphins