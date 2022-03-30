Tuesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 45, Educational Complex High School 25: The Caribs moved a step closer to taking the No. 1 seed in the upcoming St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league playoffs with a big win over their island rival Barracudas.
Elijah George scored 12 of his game-high 15 points and Zamouy Swanston had 11 of his 13 points in the second half for Central High, which only led 19-10 at the halftime break.
George’s and Swanston’s offensive breakthrough keyed the Caribs’ second-half run, in which they outscored Educational Complex High 26-15 over the final two periods.
No information was available on the leading scorers for the Barracudas.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ivanna Eudora Kean High School 43, Antilles School 19: The Lady Devil Rays rolled out to a big first-half lead and made it stick in beating the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league semifinal game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s gymnasium.
The win sends Ivanna Eudora Kean High onto the league championship series against top seed and defending league champion Charlotte Amalie High School. The best-of-three series begins next week.
Whitney Isaac hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 12 points, and Jada Isaac added 10 points for the Lady Devil Rays, who led 22-10 at the halftime break.
Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s defense held Antilles School to single-digit scoring in each quarter, including a two-point fourth quarter as the Lady Devil Rays took their biggest lead of the game.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with seven points, with Ishr Bhullar adding six points.
Good Hope Country Day School 39, Educational Complex High School 24: The Lady Panthers put together two big quarters to defeat the Lady Barracudas in their St. Croix IAA league game.
Good Hope Country Day outscored Educational Complex High 11-4 in the first quarter, but only led 14-11 at the halftime break. The Lady Panthers then outscored the Lady Barracudas 11-3 in the third quarter to take command of the game.
Yahniqua Horsford scored nine points to lead Educational Complex High.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Good Hope Country Day.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 38, Antilles School 20: The Chicken Hawks used a big defensive effort to beat the Hurricanes in the opening game of their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Charlotte Amalie High held Antilles to single-digit scoring over the first three quarters, pulling ahead 24-5 at the halftime break and 34-10 entering the fourth quarter.
The win gives the Chicken Hawks a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series against the Hurricanes, with Game 2 at 4 p.m. today at Ivanna Eudora Kean High’s gym. If the third game is needed, it will be played at 4 p.m. Friday, also at Kean High.
Chamari Dore scored a game-high 12 points, Kibwe Belle added nine points and Jaden Dowe had six points for Charlotte Amalie High.
Jeffery Boschulte had 10 points and Miguel Toussaint added seven points for Antilles School.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Pearl B. Larsen Elementary School 44, Good Hope Country Day School 37: The second-seeded Dolphins advanced to the St. Croix IAA league’s championship game with a close win over the third-seeded Panthers.
Pearl B. Larsen Elementary will now take on the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal game between top-seeded John H. Woodson Junior High School and fourth-seeded St. Mary’s Catholic School. The results of that game were not reported as of press time.
The league championship game will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodson Junior High gymnasium.
No other information was available on Tuesday’s Larsen Elementary-Good Hope Country Day game.