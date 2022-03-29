Monday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 54, Good Hope Country Day School 22: The Caribs took care of business on both ends of the court in beating the Panthers in their St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Central High gymnasium.
Zamouy Swanston scored a game-high 12 points and Elijah George added 11 points for Central High, which held Good Hope Country Day to just 12 total points over the first three quarters in building a 23-point lead entering the final period.
The Caribs also showed balance on offense, with 10 of their 12 players scoring at least two points. By comparison, only seven of the Panthers’ 15 players scored.
No information was available on the leading scorers for Good Hope Country Day.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 36, Antilles School 17: The Lady Chicken Hawks put together a big first quarter to take command early over the Lady Hurricanes in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league game at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Ariana Renault scored 10 points to lead Charlotte Amalie High, with eight points coming in the first quarter in taking a 17-0 lead over Antilles and 23-5 at the halftime break.
Jahnesha Gomez added five points for the Lady Chicken Hawks.
C’Orna Greene led the Lady Hurricanes with five points – all coming on free throws – with Ishr Bhullar adding four points.
Game 1 in the varsity girls championship series between Antilles School and Ivanna Eudora Kean High will be played at 4 p.m. today at the Kean High gym.
Middle School Boys Basketball
Addelita Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High School 47, Antilles School 23: The Phoenix pulled ahead early, then kept the Hurricanes in check, en route to winning Game 1 in their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league championship series at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Chakeem Dore scored 14 points and A’kori Kirwan added 10 points for Cancryn Intermediate and Junior High, which led 21-12 at the halftime break and pulled away from there for a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 series.
Sekai Pinney led Antilles with 14 points. Game 2 will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
