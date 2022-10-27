St. Croix’s Jessica Carter came away with two division trophies from the 2022 Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis championships, which concluded Sunday.
Carter only lost six games in three matches en route to winning the Women’s A Singles title, beating Madel Villegas in the final, 6-1, 6-0. She then teamed with DeeAnne Davis to win the Women’s A Doubles final over Patsy Knight and Debbie Henry 6-2, 6-1.
In other division finals from the St. Croix Open, held at the Tennis Club of St. Croix in Beeston Hill:
X Defending champion Christian Nelthropp won his Men’s A Singles title, beating Junior Bannis 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.
X Michael DelGiacco won the Men’s B Singles title in straight sets over Tyson Roberts in the final 6-4, 6-4.
X Angelina Esprit, 17, needed 2½ hours to defeat Natalie Nelson for the Women’s B Singles title, winning the final 7-5, 4-6, 6-0.
X Steve Wagner and Dean Minagami won the Men’s A Doubles title, beating Jay Craft and Evan Holvoet in the tournament’s final match 6-4, 6-4.
X Joneb Hamann and Bernard Castillo won the Men’s B Doubles final, rallying from a first-set loss to beat Tyson Roberts and Adrian Melendez 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
X Savannah Logan and Madeline Stedman, both former junior tennis champions, won the Women’s B Doubles title, topping Ky Munroe and Elizabeth Bible 6-0, 6-2 in the final.
X Club pro Don de Wilde and Derick Polydore teamed to win the Men’s 50-Over Doubles title, beating John Vanderveer and Carsten Breuer in the final 6-0, 6-3.
X Barbara Robbins and Laura Condit won the Women’s 50-Over Doubles title, defeated Susan Armstrong and Susan Towner 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
X Elle Abraham and Junior Bannis topped a 14-team field to win the Mixed A Doubles title, beating Karen Hooker and Dan DeNucci in the final 6-3, 6-0.
X Lori Hightower and Nestor Apreda won the Mixed B Doubles title with a 6-0, 6-1 victory overe Elizabeth O’Tool and Warren Mosler in the final.