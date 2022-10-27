St. Croix’s Jessica Carter came away with two division trophies from the 2022 Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis championships, which concluded Sunday.

Carter only lost six games in three matches en route to winning the Women’s A Singles title, beating Madel Villegas in the final, 6-1, 6-0. She then teamed with DeeAnne Davis to win the Women’s A Doubles final over Patsy Knight and Debbie Henry 6-2, 6-1.