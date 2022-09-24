Kaiden Castillo went undefeated against older competition Tuesday during the rescheduled U.S. Tennis Association Junior Circuit tournament on St. Croix.
The 9-year-old Castillo went 3-0 in round-robin matches in the tournament, which was rescheduled from Sunday, Sept. 18, due to Tropical Storm Fiona.
Castillo downed 12-year-old Ridley Smith 6-2 in the first round, 12-year-old Weston Wagner 6-3 in the second match, and 12-year-old William Simon 6-1 in the third match.
Wagner finished 2-1 in match play, with wins over Simon 6-0 and Smith 6-1.
Smith finished 1-2, beating Simon 6-1 in the second round.
The players earn Universal Tennis Rating points from this tournament, which allows them to qualify for higher-level USTA junior tournaments.
The next USTA junior event on St. Croix is scheduled for Oct. 1. To register or for more information, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.