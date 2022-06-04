TORTOLA — One minute after substitute Cyrus Conolly came into the game, he scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute as the Cayman Islands played the British Virgin Islands to a 1-1 draw in Friday’s CONCACAF Nationals League group-play match at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Grounds.
Captain Troy Caesar had given the BVI a 1-0 lead off a set play in the 62nd minute after both teams had played to a scoreless half. It was BVI’s first home game in six years and ended a six-game scoreless streak.
But Conolly took a pass from fellow substitute Elijah Seymour — who came on in the 58th minute — then fired a legger past BVI goalkeeper Daniel Gifford for the tying goal.
“Unfortunately we played to a draw but we were the better team, everybody in the crowd, everybody on the field knew we were the better team,” Caesar said. “We came out with a tactic as we knew their weaknesses, we went with it and that’s how I ended up scoring my goal, because we saw their weaknesses in the jump. Fortunately it landed on my head and I scored. I’m so happy. I’ve been away from the national team for a while and to come back and score a goal, it feels good. I wish we could have won the game but unfortunately, it was a tie.”
That leaves the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands tied at 0-0-1 in League C’s Group D entering Monday’s rematch at Truman Bodden Stadium in George Town, Cayman Islands. The group’s third team, Puerto Rico, won’t play its matches until Thursday, June 9, against the Caymans and Sunday, June 12, against the BVI.
Coach Chris Kiwomya said he was proud of the team, but was disappointed that they gave up a goal. “Overall, big improvements and I’m really proud of them,” he said. “Troy is a great leader and he leads the team very well and he plays very well. We knew we’d be good at set pieces and we have to keep putting pressure. It took a little while to get into the game, but once we got into the second half, we got a bit better.”
Cayman Islands technical director Claudio Garcia said he thought it was a good game despite the heat. He said there was a good half, pretty much divided in some points.
“I think we had a bit more time with the ball, I believe BVI chose to go more on a low lob that allowed us a little more time to have the ball but we were unable to capitalize on the chances that we had,” Garcia said. “Second half, I believe BVI came a bit stronger and we took a little more time to adapt and we conceded that goal when we weren’t supposed to concede one. We were aware of all the set pieces from BVI and they had their strong moments then we came back in the game again. We tried to equalize and we did.
“Our coach was very smart in putting more pressure on the BVI’s defensive line. We tried to take it at the last minute but we couldn’t get the win.”
Kiwomya said he liked the fact that even when Cayman Islands applied pressure, they defended really well. “We let them in on one goal which is disappointing, but overall, we’ve got room for improvement,” he said. “We’ve come a long way. A lot of guys had their debut today.
“We have to be better on the ball, a bit more composure, be able to build our play a bit better rather than turning it in too early, but we’re a work in progress. We stopped the losing, got a point on the table and there’s room for improvement.”