The Caribbean Drag Racing Association (CDRA) received nearly $338,000 from the U.S. Virgin Islands government Thursday to go towards completion of the remodeling of the St. Croix Motor Sports Complex’s drag racing track.
The drag strip, located off Centerline Road just east of Rohlsen Airport, has not held races since the track, grandstands and support facilities were heavily damaged by high winds from Hurricane Maria in mid-September 2017.
In a ceremony held at Government House on Thursday morning, CDRA president Arthur Hector and treasurer Ramon Cuencas were presented with a check for $337,750 by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Also taking part in the ceremony were V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department commissioner Calvert White and St. Croix Administrator Sammuel Sanes.
“We are truly excited about the return of drag racing in the near future,” Bryan said in a prepared release. “Similar to horse racing, drag racing is an important part of our culture and how we interact socially. I commend Mr. Hector and the CDRA organization for their persistence in ensuring this sport continues to thrive here in the territory. We look forward to seeing the project completed.”
The funding received by the CDRA was half of a $675,500 appropriation from the 34th Legislature and subsequently approved by Bryan, with the monies coming from the Community Facility Trust Account. This round of funding will cover adding a security wall, paving of the strip’s return road, leveling of the racing lanes, internal fencing and repairs to other facilities such as restrooms and concession stands.
“This the first time in the history of drag racing in the V.I. that we have gotten this far,” said Hector, who estimated the facility’s renovations would be completed by February 2022.
“I want to thank the Governor and his staff for their support, especially Commissioner White and Administrator Sanes for the hard work they put into this, and the 34th Legislature for passing the bill that enabled us to get the funding.”
Nearly two years ago, the Legislature and Bryan also appropriated $500,000 from the St. Croix Capital Improvement Fund for the first round of renovations at the St. Croix Motor Sports Complex. That funding covered repaving of the quarter-mile drag strip and runoff area, construction of Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant grandstands and a new control tower with VIP seating.
“The appropriation of these funds shows the commitment of the Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation and the Bryan-Roach Administration to have quality sports and recreation outlets for our community,” White said.
“One of the Governor’s priorities is to enhance the USVI’s Sports Tourism product. Once the drag strip is completed, it will provide another competitive advantage to promote and distinguish the territory’s Sports Tourism product.”