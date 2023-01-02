The Caribbean Drag Racing Association will hold its elections for officers and board members in late January on St. Croix.
The elections meeting is scheduled for Jan. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Croix Motorsports Complex, just off Airport Road (Highway 64) near Rohlsen Airport and the Randall “Doc” James Race Track.
The meeting is open to the public, and will select four officers – president, vice president, secretary and treasurer – as well as five board members.
Nominations for both officers and board members must be submitted by Jan. 27 via email at cdra2016@gmail.com. Voting will be open to all CDRA members who have paid their $100 annual membership dues.