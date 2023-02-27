Central High School won three division titles in the St. Croix Interscholastic Athletic Association’s basketball championships, held Saturday at the Central High gymnasium.
Central High won the varsity boys, varsity girls and junior varsity boys championhips — and in all three beat out Good Hope Country Day School.
John H. Woodson Junior High School claimed two division titles, in the junior varsity girls and middle school boys divisions.
The other division titles went to Alfredo Andrews Elementary School in the elementary boys division, and to Lew Muckle Elementary School in the elementary girls division.
More on the results of Saturday’s St. Croix IAA league championship games:
Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 71, Good Hope Country Day School 26: The Caribs dominated on both ends of the court in routing the Panthers in the St. Croix IAA league championship game.
After a slow start put Central High up by just 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, the Caribs picked up the pace the rest of the way.
Central High went on to take a 39-20 lead at the halftime break, then outscored Good Hope Country Day 23-16 over the final two quarters.
Jalen Greenidge scored 17 points, Mark Prince added 12 points and Kymani Greenidge had nine points for the Caribs.
Jean Jacques Dongar had a game-high 18 points and Joshua Rodgers scored 10 points for the Panthers.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 31, Good Hope Country Day School 30: The Lady Caribs overcame a four-point halftime deficit to edge the Lady Panthers in their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
Good Hope Country Day led 16-12 at the halftime break, but Central High managed to cut that margin down to 21-20 after the third quarter.
The Lady Caribs then outscored the Lady Panthers 11-9 in the final period.
Grecia Jequel-Bello scored 10 points and Angelica Rodriguez and A’Nesha Deterville added nine points each for Central High.
La’Kaisha Graham had a game-high 22 points for Good Hope Country Day.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 30, Good Hope Country Day 21: The Caribs built a big lead in the first half, then held off the Panthers over the final two quarters to win their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
Central High came out blazing over the first two periods, leading 19-1 after the first quarter and 28-6 at the halftime break. But the Caribs managed to score just two points in the second half, allowing the Panthers to close the gap before time ran out.
Lenman Iles scored 12 points — all in the first quarter — for Central High, with Aneem Williams and Ky’Nai Christian adding five points each.
Omar Hamed and Velazar Francisco had six points each for Good Hope Country Day.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 17, Central High School 9: The Lady Warriors built a big lead in the first half over the Lady Caribs, then cruised to a win in their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
Woodson Junior High held Central High scoreless in the second quarter in building a 12-4 halftime lead — a margin the Lady Warriors maintained over the second half.
Kyliz Osario scored a game-high nine points for Woodson Junior High, with Natalie Santiago adding three points.
Shanice Pilgrim led Central High with three points.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 48, Good Hope Country Day School 37: The Warriors built an early lead over the Panthers in the first half, then pulled away in the second half to win their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
Woodson Junior High led 25-19 after the first two quarters, then outscored Good Hope Country Day 23-18 in the second half.
Jahsheem Charles led the Warriors with 15 points, with Rajim Charles adding 11 points and Rubio Heywood scoring nine points.
Tremaine Seales had 14 points and Isaiah Delande added 13 points for the Panthers.
Elementary Boys Basketball
Alfredo Andrews Elementary School 20, Lew Muckle Elementary School 12: The Blazers pulled away from the Lions in the fourth quarter to win their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
Muckle Elementary led 4-2 after the first quarter, but Andrew Elementary turned things around to lead 5-4 at the halftime break. The Lions went ahead again in the third quarter, going up 9-7, only to see the Blazers outscore them 13-3 in the final period.
Elijah Godfrey scored eight points for Andrews Elementary, with Ajahni Lee and Jose Herrera adding five points each.
Kay-Mani Williams had a game-high nine points for Muckle Elementary, with Adrian Abraham adding two points and Ejahnie Wrensford scoring one point.
Elementary Girls Basketball
Lew Muckle Elementary School 7, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School 0: The Lady Lions shut out the Lady Marlins to win their St. Croix IAA league championship game.
The two sides went scoreless in the first half, with Muckle Elementary breaking the scoring stalemate in the second half.
Neh’Mara Allen led the Lady Lions with four points, with Kamira Young making a 3-pointer.