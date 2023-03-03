Both of Central High School’s junior varsity teams, Charlotte Amalie High School’s JV boys and Good Hope Country Day School’s JV girls won their opening games Thursday in the Good Hope Country Day School Junior Varsity-Middle School Basketball Tournament on St. Croix.
In the JV boys division, Central High topped host team Good Hope Country Day 38-24, while Charlotte Amalie High defeated Educational Complex High School 32-20.
In the JV girls division, Central High beat John H. Woodson Junior High School 11-6, and Good Hope Country Day downed Charlotte Amalie High “A” 23-18.
In the middle school boys division, Woodson Junior High routed Good Hope Country Day 72-11.
Tournament play continues today at the Good Hope Country Day School gymnasium, with the first game beginning at 3:45 p.m.
More on Thursday’s tournament games:
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Central High School 38, Good Hope Country Day School 24: The Caribs pulled away from the Panthers in the second half to win their tournament opener.
Leading by just three points — 11-8 — at the halftime break, Central High went on to outscore Good Hope Country Day 27-16 over the final two quarters.
Lehmani Iles scored 15 points and Kymani Greenidge added eight of his 10 points in the second half to lead the Caribs.
Isaiah Delonde had 10 points and Tremaine Seales added eight points for the Panthers.
Charlotte Amalie High School 32, Educational Complex High School 20: The Hawks pulled away over the final two quarters to beat the Barracudas in their tournament opener.
Leading just 16-13 at the end of the first half, Charlotte Amalie High outscored Educational Complex High 16-7 in the second half.
Chakeem Dore scored a game-high 21 points for the Hawks, with Kenli Merrifield and Sekai Pinney adding four points each.
Khamar Lockhart had eight points and Kayden Fludd scored four points for the Barracudas.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Central High School 11, John H. Woodson Junior High School 6: The Lady Caribs overcame a slow start in the first half to beat the Lady Warriors in their tournament opener.
Central High managed just one point in the first half, but held Woodson Junior High scoreless over the first two quarters to take the lead.
The Lady Caribs then outscored the Lady Warriors 10-6 in the second half.
Uniqua Williams scored six points and Denirah Nurse added three points for Central High.
Azara Augustin and Kyliz Santiago had two points each for Woodson Junior High.
Good Hope Country Day School 23, Charlotte Amalie High School “A” 18: The Lady Panthers held off the Lady Hawks’ “A” team to win their tournament opener.
Good Hope Country Day took a 12-8 lead at the end of the first half, then outscored Charlotte Amalie High “A” 11-10 over the final two periods.
La’Kaisha Graham dominated in scoring for the Lady Panthers, putting in a game-high 21 points. Maylin Taylor had two points.
Makayla Foy led the Lady Hawks “A” with six points, with Melani Telemaque and Barai Hodge scoring four points each.
Middle School Boys Basketball
John H. Woodson Junior High School 72, Good Hope Country Day School 11: The Warriors dominated early against the Panthers in winning their opening round-robin game.
Woodson Junior High held Good Hope Country Day under double figures in the first half in pulling out to a 40-9 lead.
Four players finished in double figures for the Warriors, led by a game-high 20 points from Haneef Bahar.
Rayshawn Bermudez added 12 points, and Rubio Heywood III and Micaiah Jones scored 10 points each.
Amir Yusuf scored six points for the Panthers, with Riley Pomykal adding five points.