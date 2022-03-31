Wednesday’s Results Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 57, Antilles School 55: The Chicken Hawks mounted a fourth-quarter rally to take Game 1 in their St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association league semifinal series against the Hurricanes at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium.
Down 44-35 after three quarters, Caijonte Andrews scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to key Charlotte Amalie High’s comeback.
Elijah Peltier scored a game-high 23 points and Jah’ni Samuel added 10 points to lead the Chicken Hawks, who play Game 2 in the best-of-3 semifinal series at 4 p.m. Friday at the Kean High gym.
The winner of the semifinal series will take on Ivanna Eudora Kean High in a best-of-3 championship series beginning next week.
Trevor Prince led Antilles School with 22 points, 14 coming in the second half, Julien Lowenstein added 14 points and K’Nard Callendar had 10 points.
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
Charlotte Amalie High School 33, Antilles School 19: The Chicken Hawks swept their St. Thomas-St. John IAA league semifinal series, taking the second and deciding game from the Hurricanes thanks to a big second quarter effort.
Ahead 9-3 after the first quarter, Charlotte Amalie High nearly shut out Antilles School in the second quarter, outscoring the Hurricanes 12-1 in the period for a 21-4 halftime lead.
Antilles School didn’t score its lone point until the closing seconds of the second quarter, with Miguel Toussaint hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining.
The Hurricanes began making some headway in the second half, actually outscoring the Chicken Hawks in the fourth quarter 10-6, but were too far behind to make up all the ground lost in the second quarter.
Jaden Dowe led Charlotte Amalie High with 11 points, with Kibwe Belle adding 10 points and Chamari Dore seven points.
Toussaint led Antilles School with nine points, with Ethan Hobdy adding five points and Jeffery Boschulte four points.
The Chicken Hawks advance to face island rival Ivanna Eudora Kean High School in the best-of-three game league championship series, which begins next week.
— Daily News Staff