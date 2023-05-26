ST. CROIX — It’s scholarship season as the graduates of the Virgin Islands cross the stage throughout the territory, and Choices Basketball Association is awarding scholarships to athletes who have represented their organization over the past several years.
On Thursday night, CBA president Kevin Sheppard unveiled six scholarship recipients as a token of appreciation that would help them at the collegiate level.
“We want to set a great example in terms of giving back to the community,” Sheppard said. “I came through the system, I worked with Dean Heywood [and] Cyril Benjamin, and I was able to get a scholarship. I know how important it is to get some kind of financial help once you go to college and this helps ease the strain on the parents. If someone didn’t do this for me I would not be where I am today.”
The first set of grants given out was the Dean “Mac” Heywood Scholarships, worth $500 to each recipient. The grantees were Central High School’s Anjelica Rodriguez and Mark Prince, Free Will Baptist School’s Kyshawn Fredericks, and Educational Complex High School’s Jared Brown.
“I’m very grateful that they named a scholarship after me and I’m very proud of the recipients,” Heywood said. “Someone like Kevin who came back to help me (at Educational Complex), showing it’s not about the giving the award to one school, it’s about spreading the award around the island.”
Said Rodriguez: “To be honest, this is a great opportunity. I appreciate everything that Derrick Miller and Kevin Sheppard have done for me today and I too hope to give back one day.”
The big-money scholarship came next — Grecia Bello was the Derrick Miller Scholarship beneficiary and Razai Denbow picked up the Kevin “Tigan” Sheppard Scholarship, each worth $1,000.
“It’s an excellent feeling,” Miller said. “When we work with a kid, you don’t necessarily look for a reward from it. I went into it with my heart and soul to make girls basketball better. Several of my girls got scholarship and I’m proud that they named the scholarship after me and proves that I did something right.”
“Kevin Sheppard has been working with me” said Denbow, who attended Good Hope Country Day School. “I will be attending Clarkson University and major in engineering. To my coaches, parents and family, I am thankful for everything you have done for me. I hope to one day give back to the Virgin Islands just like Sheppard.”
The CBA can’t do this all by themselves. Sponsors from the territory have been pitching in, but more can be done to help take this program to the next level.
“Terrence Lake was very instrumental with sponsoring for the ladies” Sheppard said. “He said what ever you need call me. We need more people like him to be that unselfish. My sister Kerrian Sheppard, a lawyer in California, was very huge in sponsoring a lot of these scholarships.
“All it takes is one or two people who have a heart to give to the next generation. I am hoping this motivate future basketball players in the Virgin Islands to try to win these scholarships. I am also hoping this motivates many companies, basketball or any sports organizations start their own so we could have many more athletes receiving scholarships.”
Sheppard is dreaming big as his ultimate goal is take his program Virgin Islands wide.
“One unity, one VI,” Sheppard said. “We started in 2005 and still run our hood hoops program, summer camps, women summer league. We also have three traveling teams in 21 and over semi-pro, 12th grade travelers and 17 and under. We are excited to announce our women traveling team. We have the very good coaches in the CBA with Coach Donald Bough, Kareem Degrasse and Lanese Bough.”