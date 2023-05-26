CBA award winners

The award winners from Thursday night’s Choices Basketball Association’s scholarships: from left, Anthony Osbourne (representing award winner Mark Prince), Kyshawn Fredericks, CBA girls developmental coach Lanese Bough, Grecia Bello, CBA coach Horace Matthew Sr., coach Dean Heywood, Anjelica Rodriguez, coach Derrick Miller, Jared Brown, Razai Denbow and CBA president Kevin Sheppard.

CBA award winners

 Daily News photo by DAVID EDOLE

ST. CROIX — It’s scholarship season as the graduates of the Virgin Islands cross the stage throughout the territory, and Choices Basketball Association is awarding scholarships to athletes who have represented their organization over the past several years.

On Thursday night, CBA president Kevin Sheppard unveiled six scholarship recipients as a token of appreciation that would help them at the collegiate level.