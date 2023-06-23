Nicolas Claxton may not have been born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but his roots run deep in the territory. That’s why the Brooklyn Nets star came back to St. Thomas this week — to give something back to where much of his family calls home.

That begins tonight when “Clax” hosts a charity basketball game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium, followed by a youth basketball clinic Saturday at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.