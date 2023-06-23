Nicolas Claxton may not have been born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but his roots run deep in the territory. That’s why the Brooklyn Nets star came back to St. Thomas this week — to give something back to where much of his family calls home.
That begins tonight when “Clax” hosts a charity basketball game at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium, followed by a youth basketball clinic Saturday at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center.
The charity game will start at 7:30 p.m., with the doors at the Wheatley Gymnasium opening at 6 p.m.
Claxton — who was born in Greenville, S.C. — is following in the footsteps of his father, St. Thomas native Charles Claxton, who starred (like his son) at the University of Georgia. The elder Claxton went on to play in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, and internationally for teams in Puerto Rico, Poland, Lithuania and England.
However, the younger Claxton is already exceeding his father’s accomplishments, and his most recent season in the NBA has been his best (so far) in helping the Nets to the NBA playoffs.
The fourth-year pro set career highs in scoring (12.6 per game), rebounding (9.2 per game) and blocked shots (2.5 per game, second-best in the NBA), as well as led the league in field goal percentage at 72.0%, according to NBA.com.
“I mean obviously we didn’t have the outcome we wanted, but I’m always gonna represent the V.I. anywhere I go,” Claxton said in an interview with The Daily News. “I take a lot of pride with my dad being from the Virgin Islands and I’m looking forward to being able to continue to outreach and continue doing the things I’m doing like having a camp here, playing in a charity game, and just giving back any way that I can.”
That’s what brings Claxton back to the USVI this weekend — a return to his roots, so to speak. “It means everything — it’s where my dad’s from,” he said. “Especially with me playing on the Virgin Islands basketball team when I was younger, it’s really a dream come true.”
Claxton has also been a part of the U.S. Virgin Islands National Team, playing two games with the senior men’s team in 2019 during the FIBA World Cup Americas Qualifiers, and with the junior teams from 2014-2016.
He’s also the latest in a line of Virgin Islanders to make a name for himself in the NBA, following in the footsteps of players like St. Croix natives Tim Duncan and Raja Bell.
Claxton spoke about being in the next generation of inspirations to young Virgin Islands athletes.
“It feels good — it always feels good to inspire others, and to be a positive role model for kids,” he said. “You know, especially here on the island, there’s a lot of negativity, negative things, bad things going on, people getting in trouble. But just to show that you know, dreams can come true. Even if it’s not making it to the NBA, you could still make a positive impact doing a lot of different things.”
Claxton went on to explain how sports can be used as an outlet, regardless of if you go pro or not.
“It’s not always about making it to the NBA,” he said. “You can use sports for so many different things. You can use it to get a college education for free, to keep you out of trouble growing up, and for me, it (basketball) was just a huge part of my life.
“You know, basketball and education both go head-to-head so you can’t have one without the other.”