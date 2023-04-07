NBA star Nicolas Claxton’s foundation is holding its inaugural “Hoop Smart” youth basketball camp on St. Thomas in late June.
The camp will be held June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antilles School’s Mark C. Marin Center, and is open to boys and girls in fourth- through eighth grades.
In addition to Claxton – whose parents are from St. Thomas – guest speakers at the camp will be William “B.J.” Johnson, the Brooklyn Nets’ director of college scouting; and B.J. Jackson, head men’s basketball coach and athletics director at Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C.
To qualify for the Hoop Smart camp, players must have a 2.5 grade point average and submit a current report card to camp organizers at nclaxtonfoundation@gmail.com by April 28. Attendance will be limited to the first 100 qualifying campers.
For more information, call 864-794-8800.