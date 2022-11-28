ST. THOMAS — Clemson’s women’s basketball team suffered through two tough losses in the opening rounds of the Paradise Jam tournament.
But the Tigers closed out their stay in the U.S. Virgin Islands with a win, beating Northern Arizona 80-62 in Saturday’s Reef Division finale at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
The victory ends Clemson’s three-game losing streak — which includes defeats by two AP Top 25 teams, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 25 Kansas State in Thursday’s Reef Division opener — and puts them back with a winning record for the first time since opening with three straight wins.
Freshman Ruby Whitehorn scored a career- and game-high 29 points and Amari Robinson added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots for the Tigers (4-3), who never trailed in Saturday’s game, leading by as many as 24 points.
Sophie Glancey led the Lumberjacks (3-5) with 17 points, and Montana Oltrogge adding 10 points as Northern Arizona closed out its first Paradise Jam appearance with three straight losses.
Clemson appeared to take command of this game early, building a double-digit lead early and leading 22-11 at the end of the first quarter.
But Northern Arizona wasn’t out of it — the Lumberjacks managed to pull within two points four times in the second quarter, the last at 32-30 on Glancey’s rebound and layup with 1 minute, 17 seconds left, and they only trailed 36-30 at the half.
However, the second half was a different story — the Tigers built their double-digit lead back midway through the third quarter, and went up 18 points at the end of the period when Kionna Gaines’ free throw put Clemson ahead 61-43.
The Tigers pushed their lead into 20-point range in the fourth quarter, with their biggest lead — 24 points — coming when Robinson’s driving fast-break layup put Clemson up 77-53 with 3:55 remaining.
Ruby Whitehorn, Clemson: The 6-foot guard had a dominating game for the Tigers against the Lumberjacks, making 12 of 16 from the field — including her only 3-point attempt — and a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line. She also had six rebounds and two steals.
Sophie Glancey, Northern Arizona: Another freshman who stepped up Saturday, the 6-2 forward was a near-perfect 6 of 7 from the field — really the only Lumberjacks player who could score consistently — and 5 of 8 at the free throw line. She also had five rebounds.
• Clemson easily had its best shooting night of its run through Paradise Jam, making 32 of 65 from the field (49.2%) — and that’s even with 2 of 11 shooting from 3-point range. By comparison, Northern Arizona shot 39.3% (22 of 56) and were even worse from long range (3 of 22 on 3-pointers).
• A big factor in the Tigers’ win came off their defensive play, which forced the Lumberjacks into 23 turnovers (11 off steals). That led to 23 points off turnovers. Northern Arizona forced 19 Clemson turnovers (seven off steals), but only managed 10 points off them.
Clemson returns to action Thursday, Dec. 1, taking on in-state rival Charleston Southern in Charleston, S.C.; Northern Arizona plays again two days later, hosting Southern Utah in Flagstaff, Ariz.
