ST. THOMAS — Clemson’s women’s basketball team suffered through two tough losses in the opening rounds of the Paradise Jam tournament.

But the Tigers closed out their stay in the U.S. Virgin Islands with a win, beating Northern Arizona 80-62 in Saturday’s Reef Division finale at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

