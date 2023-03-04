Kerri Clifford and Erika Preuss each won two titles during the President’s Day tennis tournament, which concluded Feb. 20 on St. Thomas.
Clifford and Preuss teamed up to win the Women’s B Doubles title, while Preuss also won in the Women’s B Singles division and Clifford in the Mixed Doubles B division.
Preuss defeated Arya Duncan due to an injury retirement in the second set of their Women’s B Singles final. Preuss had won the first set 6-0 before Duncan retired.
Preuss and Clifford then defeated Sylvia Hazell and Joycelyn Connor 6-1, 6-1 in the Women’s B Doubles final.
Clifford’s second title came when she and Shamal Burt defeated Shawn Scotland and Connor in the Mixed Doubles B final 6-3, 6-1.
In the other division titles decided at the Doris E. Hodge Tennis Courts at Subbase:
X Julio Martinez won the Men’s B Singles title, defeating Darryl Donovan 6-0, 6-3 in the final.
X Donovan and Rudolph Chapman teamed to win the Men’s 55 Doubles title, beating Stedman “Balyce” Anthony and O’Neil Taylor in the final 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
In addition, the President’s Day tournament committee presented Mario “Chico” Foy an award for his dedication and commitment to tennis in the St. Thomas community.