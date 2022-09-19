St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne was closing on her first career top-five finish on the Ladies European Tour this weekend.
However, a final-round collapse Saturday left the 22-year-old Swayne in a tie for 30th at the Lacoste Ladies Open De France.
Swayne, who has just one top-10 finish – a tie for seventh in the Joburg Ladies Open in South Africa on March 24-26 -- in 17 starts entering this weekend’s tournament, was sitting in a five-way tie for fifth after posting back-to-back 3-under-par 68s on Thursday and Friday.
Her 6-under 136 left her tied with Denmark’s Smilla Tarning Soenderby, France’s Emie Peronnin, Argentina’s Magdalena Simmermacher and Elara Spilkova of the Czech Republic.
But her shot at a top-five finish fell by the wayside after Swayne posted a 6-over 77 in Saturday’s final round at the Golf Barriere course in Deauville, France.
Over the first two rounds, Swayne equaled her best round on the Ladies Euro Tour this season, with nine birdies and just three bogeys. But her game went the other way Saturday, with only two birdies – on the par-4 Nos. 12 and 18 – offset by seven bogeys, including a double bogey on the par-4 No. 7.
Swayne also had bogeys on the par-3 No. 17, and the par-4 Nos. 4, 6, 11, 13 and 14.
That left Swayne finishing at even-par 213, and tied with nine other players – England’s Lily May Humphreys and Liz Young, Sweden’s Lisa Petterson and Sofie Bringner, Spain’s Carmen Aloolno, Germany’s Sophie Witt, Norway’s Karoline Lund, and amateurs Vairana Heck of France and Savannah De Bock of Belgium.
Morocco’s Ines Laklalech became the first Arab women to win a Ladies Euro Tour title, beating out England’s Meghan MacLaren on the first playoff hole.
The 24-year-old Laklalech held a one-shot lead entering the final round, but MacLaren shot a 4-under 67 to Laklalech’s 3-under 68 to have both finish at 14-under 199 and force the playoff.
India’s Diksha Dagar had the low round of the tournament – a 7-under 64 – to climb to third in the final order at 11-under 202.
Swayne will now travel to Ireland for the next Ladies Euro Tour event, the KPMG Women’s Irish Open, set for Sept. 22-25 at Dromoland Castle.