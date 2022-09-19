Swayne tees off in France

Swayne tees off in France

St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne tees off from the first green during Saturday’s final round of the Lacoste Ladies Open De France golf tournament on the Golf Barriere course in Deauville, France. After sitting tied for fifth after the first two rounds, Swayne faltered in the final round to a tie for 30th in the Ladies European Tour event.

 Ladies European Tour photo by TRISTAN JONES

St. Thomas’ Alexandra Swayne was closing on her first career top-five finish on the Ladies European Tour this weekend.

However, a final-round collapse Saturday left the 22-year-old Swayne in a tie for 30th at the Lacoste Ladies Open De France.