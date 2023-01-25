ST. THOMAS — Savannah Young spent her youth learning how to handle a sailboat — and how to race them — in the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Now a sophomore in college, the St. John native returned to the territory last week to learn — and teach — a few more things.
Young was part of a 31-member strong group from Brown University’s sailing team that made the trip to St. Thomas for its annual winter training session, the Bears’ first since 2017.
“We’re all super excited to be here because this is the first winter training trip we’ve done and a lot of people’s first time in the islands,” said Young, a 2021 Antilles School graduate who was elected one of the Bears’ team captains this season.
The Brown U. sailors and head coach John Mollicone spent four days at the St. Thomas Yacht Club — which has a partnership with the Ivy League school — not only working on their own skills, but coaching some of the territory’s junior sailors.
The Bears’ sailors spent the weekend working with a number of the USVI’s Optimist-class sailors, as well as members of Antilles School’s and Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy’s sailing teams.
The connection between Brown’s sailing team and the St. Thomas Yacht Club — and junior sailing in the territory — also dates back years, with a number of USVI sailors going on to sail for the Bears.
Some even return to the U.S. Virgin Islands, such as current Antilles School sailing coach Tyler Rice, a 2014 Brown graduate. And the Hurricanes’ sailing program got a big boost when it bought the Bears’ old 420-class sailboats and rigging.
Brown’s sailing team has made the annual winter training trips to St. Thomas for years, beginning back when the program was just a club sports team at the Providence, R.I., college.
Now that the Bears’ sailing program is a full-fledged interscholastic team — and nationally ranked, at that — the resumption of the winter training trips to the territory have even more importance.
Brown is currently ranked fourth in the nation by the Intercollegiate Sailing Association in both the open (co-ed) and women’s divisions as of the end of the fall 2022 season.
“This is like a team race training,” said Brown co-captain Connor Nelson, a junior from Tampa, Fla. “In the spring, we do team racing ... It’s super important for us to get an early start, because we have to switch our entire mindset to compete for team racing in a lot of ways.”
Only Mother Nature kept the Bears from making their training trips to the USVI — first hurricanes Irma and Maria, then the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that things have returned to normal, relatively speaking, Young is excited the training trips have resumed.
“Growing up, this was always my favorite place to sail,” said Young, who learned how to sail Optis with her younger sister Alexis (now a senior at Antilles School) from Rice.
“It’s pretty cool that the Antilles sailing coach went to Brown and sailed for our current coach. It’s just coming first circle, all of us coming back here.”