TORTOLA — A matchup between two of the territory’s top women’s softball teams came to a premature and controversial end early Monday morning in the Kings and Queens of the Virgin Islands softball tournament.

The women’s championship game between St. Croix’s Feds and defending champion BVI Women’s All-Stars was called in favor of the All-Stars at 1:46 a.m. Monday. The Feds refused to resume play after an All-Stars protest in the top of the sixth inning nullified what could have been a game-winning run for Feds.