TORTOLA — A matchup between two of the territory’s top women’s softball teams came to a premature and controversial end early Monday morning in the Kings and Queens of the Virgin Islands softball tournament.
The women’s championship game between St. Croix’s Feds and defending champion BVI Women’s All-Stars was called in favor of the All-Stars at 1:46 a.m. Monday. The Feds refused to resume play after an All-Stars protest in the top of the sixth inning nullified what could have been a game-winning run for Feds.
The late finish to the women’s championship game at the E. Walwyn Brewley Ballpark also affected the men’s final between St. Croix’s Los Llacos and the BVI Men’s All-Stars. With the start time after 2 a.m. Monday, Los Llacos opted not to play, with the BVI All-Stars winning by forfeit.
In the women’s final, the Feds —which beat St. Thomas’ Griffith Park Massive 9-1 on Sunday evening to advance to the title game — jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings. But the BVI All-Stars — a 12-5 winners over Sparks in the second semifinal — rallied to tie the game at 5-all in the bottom of the fifth.
BUT Feds coach Khalid Gerard had made a series of position changes in the fifth inning — he moved Nia Francis from the pitcher’s spot to second base and Reneah Guzman from second to left field. Left fielder Dylisha Peter was moved to right field, and Dirajah O’Riley went from right field to pitch. Rashida Rawlins, the designated hitter for Francis, was taken out of the game.
Gerard informed the game’s official scorer of the changes — but not plate umpire Glenford “Chappy” Maduro, who needed to inform BVI All Stars coach Neville “Sheep” Smith of the moves.
In the top of the sixth inning, Laquida Phillip scored on a two-out single by Francis for a 6-5 Feds lead — only for Smith to immediately protest Francis’ RBI hit, leading to a lengthy discussion between Maduro and the two coaches.
“If you’re making a switch on the field, you don’t have to go to the umpire to make a switch, but when you have a designated player in the game and you’re taking them out for someone to bat, you have to let the umpire know that, because that’s a change — you’re changing the game completely,” Smith told The Daily News.
“You aren’t switching now. You’re taking them out of the game and putting someone else to bat. So you had to come to the umpire for that. You just can’t go to the scorer for that one and that’s why I waited for the person to bat. If the person batted and struck out, all the umpire can say is one ball or one strike. But the fact that they put the ball in play, I went after the play, because then he can call the person out.”
When the Feds took off their uniforms and didn’t return to the field after Maduro’s instruction, he called the game in favor of the All-Stars.
Maduro said the Feds made the switch, “but (Gerard) didn’t say that he was moving from 10 players to nine players. When the other player came to bat, the other team protested. He made the change without informing the umpire and went straight to the scorer. All changes come through the umpire. That game is recorded as a forfeit because they refused to play.”
Admitting he did not inform the umpire, Feds coach Javier Perez argued that he didn’t have to inform the umpire as the scorer had the changes.
“My thing is, it’s an automatic change, we don’t have to notify that change, because it’s automatically scratched,” Perez said. “If my designated hitter did come up to bat again, she would have been automatically out, because she hit out of turn, as my pitcher is on the field, she has to hit. What he’s saying is that no one told him anything about it, but the scorer had the change.”
Tournament coordinator Rico Penn said that he was “very disappointed” with the turn of events.
“We came here to have fun. We came here to have camaraderie. We came here to have unity. We came here to play a tournament,” said Penn, who also coached the BVI Men’s All-Stars.
“We wanted to play Los Llacos. I guess whatever the controversy, they feel it’s best not to play. Right now, it’s after 2 a.m. if they feel they don’t want to play, it’s easier for us. We know that we would have won the game. If they feel being a quitter is enough for them, we’re no quitters. We’ll take it how we got it and be ready for the next tournament.”