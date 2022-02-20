ST. CROIX — Just from looking at the final score, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team’s 6-0 loss to Costa Rica looked pretty bad.
But if you take a look at the supporting statistics, it could have been a lot worse for the USVI Women’s National Team in suffering its second group-play loss in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers.
The Lady Dashing Eagles — now 0-2-0 in Group B — had to throw all of their personnel and game planning in trying to defend against 36th-ranked Costa Rica (2-0-0), which moved into a tie with Guatemala atop the group standings with two matches remaining.
The Costa Rican Women’s National Team accomplished both wins by playing an attacking offense, sending as many as 10 players into their opponents’ side of the field — and keeping the ball there for minutes at a time.
“Watching film on every team that they’ve played, we knew that they just wanted to keep possession and would send numbers forward,” USVI head coach Jorge Zavala said. “We studied everything they did … and understood what we needed in order to make the game manageable.
“We had to make it ugly for them, we had to make it difficult and make them earn every single goal they got.”
That’s what the USVI Women’s National ran up against Sunday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex, and the numbers show it.
Costa Rica got off 35 shots in Sunday’s match, to zero for the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of those, 22 were either on goal or off the goalposts. Costa Rica also had 15 corner-kick opportunities; the USVI, none.
“Coach talked to us all week about containing them from the center,” USVI midfielder and captain Auset Gibbs, a St. Croix native now playing at Jacksonville State.
“Their strongest players are in the center, and we did a great job (containing them) in the second half. We just had some jitters in the first half, but we were able to contain them better in the second half.”
A big factor in the U.S. Virgin Islands’ defense keeping Costa Rica in check in the second half was the play of goalkeeper Katelyn Kellogg, who plays collegiately at Gardner-Webb. She had a dozen saves in Sunday’s match, most of those coming in the final 45 minutes.
However, it was the first half that allowed Costa Rica to ramp up the pressure, jumping out to a 4-0 lead.
Katherine Alvarado put “Las Ticas” ahead early, scoring on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. Raquel Rodriguez then scored twice in the period — in the 17th and 44th minutes — and Carolina Venegas added a goal in the 24th minute.
But Zavala’s young Lady Dashing Eagles picked up the defense in the second half, even as Costa Rica sent its entire on-field personnel in the USVI side of the field — only goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez stayed back — trying to add more goals.
Even with the added pressure, Costa Rica managed just two more scores, both coming in a five-minute span — Melissa Hernandez scored in the 65th minute, and Fabiola Villalobos in the 69th minute.
“We’ve got a lot of players that don’t play club soccer, or aren’t professionals,” Zavala said. “We’ve got five kids that are under 18. For us to step up against a country that’s fourth in CONCACAF … and hold them to just 6-0, I can’t ask for more from these ladies. I’m super proud of their effort, and the commitment they put out on that field tonight.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands has two more group-play matches remaining, both coming in the April match window – hosting Curacao on April 6, and at St. Kitts and Nevis on April 12.
“The biggest thing for us is to go home, start watching film again, analyze Curacao and St. Kitts, get our fitness plan in place to prepare the ladies better, and start the process once more,” Zavala said.