Australia reaches 113-1 at lunch on Day 2 in 1st test
BRISBANE, Australia — David Warner twice edged through the slips and had a reprieve on a no-ball before settling down and sharing a 103-run second-wicket partnership with Marnus Labuschagne to lift Australia to 113-1 at lunch on Day 2 of the Ashes series.
The Australians are just 34 behind on the first innings with nine wickets in hand and sunshine over the Gabba.
Labuschagne joined Warner with the total at 10-1 and reached a half century from 71 balls when he cut Chris Woakes to the boundary, his fifth of the innings. He hit a six in the previous over to take Australia past 100 as the scoring rate accelerated toward the end of an extended morning session.
At the interval, Labuschagne was unbeaten on 53 and Warner survived to be not out on 48 from 94 deliveries.
The Australians are in a strong position after dismissing England for 147 in two sessions before rain and bad light ended play on Wednesday. Mitchell Starc took a wicket with the first ball of the series and Pat Cummins returned a five-wicket haul in what a called a “dream start really” to his test captaincy.
The English won the toss, batted and slumped to 11-3 and 29-4, with skipper Joe Root and Ben Stokes out, after an hour. Only Jos Buttler (39) and Ollie Pope (35) made it out of the 20s.
Unlike the England top order, the Australians navigated the bounce and carry of the Gabba wicket, losing only Marcus Harris (3) — edging Ollie Robinson to third slip — in the first hour.
With veterans Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad rested for the first test, the England pace attack of Woakes, Mark Wood and Robinson didn’t quite get the length right to create enough chances.
Wood regularly bowled at faster than 150 kph (93 mph) and was the most economical of the England bowlers, returning 0-11 from seven overs.
Stokes created chances playing in his first test match since March, but continually cut it fine on the front crease in his first spell. The umpires failed to call four no-balls before Stokes appeared to have Warner out for 17, only to be overturned when replays showed he’d once again overstepped the crease.
Sajid leads Pakistan past Bangladesh in 2nd test
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Offspinner Sajid Khan ended with a match haul of 12-128 as Pakistan broke Bangladesh’s stubborn resistance to secure an innings and eight-run victory in the rain-hit second and final test on Wednesday.
Bangladesh was forced to follow-on after being wrapped up for 87 in the first innings and was bowled out for 205.
With the light gradually fading, Bangladesh’s last-wicket pair of Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain resisted for 34 balls to raise a hope of salvaging the test.
But Sajid broke the partnership, dismissing Taijul leg-before to help Pakistan win the game.
Sajid claimed 4-86 to follow up his opening 8-42, the fourth-best total by a Pakastani bowler in an innings.
“The team, the captain trusted me to do the job,” Sajid said. “The plan was to go for the win, and we tried to keep it tight and bowl on one spot. The entire team gets credit for their effort.”
Pakistan declared its first innings at 300-4 after only 63.2 overs were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light. The third day was entirely washed out and only 6.2 overs were possible on Day 2.
Resuming on 76-7, Bangladesh was quickly dismissed for 87 and Babar Azam forced the follow-on.
Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-31) and Hasan Ali (2-37) then got into act with the new ball, leaving Bangladesh 25-4.
But Bangladesh raised a bit hope as Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das combined for 73 runs in 25 overs before Sajid rattled the stump of Liton for 45.
Shakib Al Hasan joined Mushfiqur Rahim and added 49 runs before the latter was run out for 48 after trying for a risky single.
Shakib and Mehidy Hasan then frustrated the Pakistani attack and Babar came to bowl, getting the breakthrough with his offspin as Mehidy went for sweep and was trapped leg-before.
Yorkshire taps Gough amid rebuild after racism scandal
LEEDS, England — Former England bowler Darren Gough was appointed as director of cricket at Yorkshire on Monday and vowed to rebuild the club that recently got rid of its entire coaching staff amid a racism scandal.
Gough spent 15 years at Yorkshire across two spells and has become a leading figure in broadcasting since retiring in 2008.
Yorkshire, English cricket’s most successful team, turned to Gough after announcing the departure of 16 people — including Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket since 2007, and head coach Andrew Gale — on Friday. They followed the resignations of club chairman Roger Hutton and then chief executive Mark Arthur in the wake of criticism of Yorkshire over its handling of racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.
“Like many, I have followed how the club handled the recent racism allegations with sadness and anger,” Gough said. “I want to play my part in rebuilding cricket in Yorkshire and I am looking forward to working with the exceptionally talented group of players here.
“I am also aware of my wider responsibility to listen to everyone and ensure that every person who is associated with this club feels welcome, instilling values we want associated with the White Rose: honesty, straight talking, hard work, integrity and excellence.”
Gough, who will be in the role until the end of the 2022 season, will relinquish his media duties and one of his immediate priorities will be overseeing the recruitment of a new coaching team.
Kamlesh Patel, who replaced Hutton as chairman, has said “significant change is required” for the club to regain trust.
“I share Lord Patel’s vision for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, and the collective determination to face the issues head on with a series of positive actions,” Gough said. “Change will not happen overnight, but I am certain that we can make Headingley roar again.”
A report found Rafiq was a victim of “racial harassment and bullying” at Yorkshire.