ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Cricket West Indies, acting on the recommendation of its medical advisory committee, announced Saturday that it is suspending all tournaments and face-to-face group meetings for a minimum of 30 days.
Dr. Israel Dowlat, CWI’s chief medical officer, said in a prepared release that “the health and safety of our players, officials and staff, are of paramount importance to CWI and we have advised the Board of Directors to take proactive policy steps to decrease the growing risk of contamination and spread of the virus.”
