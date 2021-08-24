For years, Jahmaris Nesbitt wanted to try her hand at running in track events, only to have her parents say “no” — understandable, considering the medical issues she’s had to deal with since childhood.
Once Nesbitt went off to college stateside, however, the St. Croix native finally decided to see how fast she could run.
As it turns out, she’s fast enough to be able to compete in one of the world’s biggest events.
The 20-year-old Nesbitt will be the lone representative from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, which officially open today in Japan.
Nesbitt, a 2019 graduate of St. Croix Educational Complex High School, will compete in her first heat race in the women’s 100-meter dash, T38 division, approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning (9:30 p.m. Friday night in the Virgin Islands).
Should she advance, Nesbitt would then race in the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday night (7 a.m. Saturday morning in the Virgin Islands).
It’s a moment that Nesbitt — who has competed in just two meets in her lifetime — has waited for nearly her entire life.
“I’m excited — and nervous,” Nesbitt told The Daily News in a telephone interview just before leaving her home in Denver, Colo., for Japan. “There’s a lot of restrictions with COVID in place; we won’t have spectators, but we will have other athletes coming to watch.
“But the fact that the Paralympics are going to be televised, I know that the entire island is going to tune in because we have a representative from the Virgin Islands. I know we don’t really get much publicity, but something like this is an exciting moment. It gives me the motivation I need.”
Nesbitt was born with several medical issues — for example, hip dysplasia, hyperextension in both her arms and legs, her right leg is slightly longer than her left, and even problems with her feet that led to surgery in 2008.
“I’m also a little crosseyed,” Nesbitt said. “I wore braces on my legs for some time, but I was being made fun of when I went to elementary school [at Evelyn M. Williams Elementary School] and junior high [at Arthur A. Richards Junior High School], so I stopped wearing the braces. Now it’s better, but I still have the other problem.”
While undergoing surgery on her feet and legs at the Shriners’ Hospital in Springfield, Mass., that year, Nesbitt was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy — but it wasn’t confirmed until last year when she underwent her physicals for the Paralympics.
“It was quite a while from the age of 8,” Nesbitt said. “But the physicians in Arizona did a very extensive physical on me, and they confirmed everything I had.”
However, after Nesbitt took off the braces, she discovered that she could run — and run fast. That caught the attention of Kevin Smith Sr., the head of the St. Croix Track Club, and his wife Mireille, a former NCAA champion in the indoor 800 meters.
“He noticed my feet were curved in, so he kept tabs on it and encouraged me,” Nesbitt said. “I could run really fast — even outrunning my classmates — so he took a liking to that.”
Smith wanted Nesbitt to join the St. Croix Track Club while she was in junior high and high school, but family issues kept her from joining the team.
“He knew I wanted to,” start running track, Nesbitt said, who did compete in one of the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s developmental meets while in high school. “He kept tabs on me.”
After graduating from Educational Complex High, Nesbitt spent two quarters at the University of the Virgin Islands. But she wanted to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine, so Nesbitt moved to Denver, Colo., to attend the Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology in nearby Aurora, Colo. She’s currently working as a vet assistant at Banfield Pet Hospital while finishing her studies online with Penn Foster College.
That’s when Smith made another pitch.
“He told me that they were looking for a representative to go to Tokyo,” for the Paralympics, Nesbitt said. “And most athletes go to Colorado because of the elevation, to help with their training. So he said I was in the perfect place.”
So Nesbitt started training in earnest last November under the Smiths’ guidance, even spending some time in Arizona.
It was there that Nesbitt competed in the Desert Challenge Games, held May 28-30 in Mesa, Ariz. She qualified for the Paralympics by finishing third in the 100 in 17.33 seconds, behind Mexico’s Lucia Padilla and Guatemala’s Ericka Esteban.
“I was shocked,” Nesbitt said. “To be honest, I didn’t quite understand the results. Once we got to the hotel, [Mireille Smith] went over the results with me, and explained the details.
“But that moment – it’s just the adrenaline rush. … That’s the best feeling ever, just that rush.”
And the reaction from her parents — mother Thamaris Rice and father Fredrick Rice — caught Nesbitt by surprise.
“My Mom was estatic — she was very happy,” Nesbitt said. “I kinda rubbed it in her face. I told her, ‘All those years you didn’t want me joining track, and look at me now.’ She was like, ‘Well, I’m very proud of you and very proud of the way you’re becoming.’ My Dad was over the moon as well.”
And Nesbitt — well, she’s proud of herself as well. “Honestly, I felt I had a shot at getting,” into the Paralympics, she said. “But there was a little bit of self doubt. As the days got closer and closer, and my training improved, I definitely knew I had a shot.”