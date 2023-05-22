Team Cruz Bay Watersports won the final race to claim the overall title in the fourth-annual Hotel and Tourism Regatta, held May 13 on St. Thomas.
Cruz Bay Watersports finished the one-day regatta tied with Team Coral World with 15 points each, but the win in the final event was the tiebreaker that put the trophy in Cruz Bay Watersports’ hands.
Making up Cruz Bay Watersports’ team was Amanda Attardi, Jay Melamet, Anna Hoppe and Walton Brown, with the crew coached by Dave Franzel.
Heading in the final race – which awarded double points – Coral World was leading with 11 points, followed by defending champion Team Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove with 12 points and Cruz Bay Watersports with 13 points.
But Cruz Bay Watersports won the finale, beating out Coral World, which overcame an early-start penalty to lead at the first marker.
Rounding out the scoring was Seas the Day (28 points), Margaritaville (29), Bolongo Bay Beach Resort (33), Wyndham Elysian and Limetree Resorts (33), and Bluebeards Castle Resort (41).