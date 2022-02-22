Cuba routs BVI women in CONCACAF W Qualifiers
The British Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national soccer team was crushed by Cuba 14-0 in its first group-play match in the CONCACAF W Qualifiers on Saturday in Honduras.
Playing its first international match in more than 7½ years, the BVI Women’s National Team (0-1-0 in Group E) lost its seven straight match — and by its third-worst margin in the team’s history.
The record also came against Cuba, a 21-0 loss in a CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifier match on Oct. 2, 2007 in Havana. No. 2 on the BVI’s all-time list came two days later, a 17-0 loss to the Dominican Republic.
Cuba forward Yeranis Lee nearly had a double hat trick in Saturday’s match with five goals, and Rachel Pelaez scored all three of her goals in the first half.
Pelaez scored in the 10th, 23rd and 45th minute, Lee had goals in the 26th and 32nd minute and Yerly Palma added a goal in the 39th minute of the first half as the Cubans (now 2-0-0 in Group E) pulled ahead 6-0.
Lee tacked on three more goals — in the 56th, 63rd and 83rd minutes — in the second half. Eliane Valdez scored in the 57th and 79th minute, Palma had her second goal in the 77th minute, and Maria Perez (68th minute) and Eunises Nunez (87th minute) also scored in the second half.
The British Virgin Islands will play its second group-play match today, taking on Honduras (0-1-0) at Estadio Francosco Morazan in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Match time is 5:30 p.m. Atlantic. Honduras lost its group play opener to Haiti 6-0 on Feb. 17 in the Dominican Republic.
