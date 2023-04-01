St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour just missed out on taking a medal in his first outdoor archery tournament, finishing fourth in the Kahraman Bagatir Spring Arrows tourney Friday in Antalya, Turkey.
The 21-year-old D’Amour missed out on his sixth career medal and fourth on the outdoor tour --- two of those coming at Antalya -- after a shootout loss to France’s Clement Jacquey in the bronze medal match.
Turkey’s Mete Gazoz, the gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, claimed the top prize in the Spring Arrows tournament, beating Brazil’s Marcus D’Almeida in five sets in the gold medal match.
D’Amour run to the medal round began after he qualified fifth in the men’s recurve division Wednesday with a score of 654, just six points behind No. 3 qualifier Ulas Tumer of Turkey and No. 4 qualifier Pablo Acha of Spain, both shooting 660. D’Almeida topped qualifying at 666, with Gazoz second at 665.
That gave D’Amour a first-round bye in the elimination rounds, which he opened with a 6-4 (27-26, 29-28, 25-26, 25-28, 26-22) victory over Uzbekistan’s Ozodbek Ungalov in the second round.
D’Amour then topped Saudi Arabia’s Rashed Alsubanie 6-2 (28-29, 26-16, 25-21, 26-21) in the quarterfinals before suffering his first loss, to D’Almeida in the semifinals 7-3 (25-27, 26-27, 28-28, 28-26, 25-26).
That dropped D’Amour into the bronze medal match against Jacquey, a 6-0 (27-23, 27-26, 27-26) loser in the semifinal to Gazoz. D’Amour and Jacquey were tied 5-all after five sets (26-28, 29-29, 28-26, 29-26, 26-28), with Jacquey’s shootout arrow coming one centimeter closer to the center than D’Amour’s.
Still, D’Amour’s finish could see him move up slightly in World Archery’s rankings when they are updated next week. He’s currently sixth in the world in men’s recurve, with two major events coming up – the first leg of the European Grand Prix, to be held April 3-8 in Lillehall, England; and Stage 1 of the Archery World Cup in Antalya on April 18-23.