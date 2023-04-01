St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour just missed out on taking a medal in his first outdoor archery tournament, finishing fourth in the Kahraman Bagatir Spring Arrows tourney Friday in Antalya, Turkey.

The 21-year-old D’Amour missed out on his sixth career medal and fourth on the outdoor tour --- two of those coming at Antalya -- after a shootout loss to France’s Clement Jacquey in the bronze medal match.