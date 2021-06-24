St. Thomas resident Nicholas D’Amour recovered from a poor qualifying effort to finish fifth in the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup event in Paris, and lock in his spot in the World Cup Finals.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, who led the World Cup standings entering this week’s tournament in Paris, joins India’s Atanu Das, Brady Ellison of the United States and Italy’s Mauro Nespoli as qualifiers for the World Cup Final, scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in Yankton, S.D.
The remaining spots in the eight-archer field for the men’s Olympic recurve division will go to the winner of the Paris event, which will be determined today; the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and the top finishers in points after Paris.
However, it was a rocky start in Paris for D’Amour, who was only 69th out of 129 entrants in the qualifying round with 646 points — his worst showing this season.
But he made up for the showing by ripping through four elimination rounds — beating De Silva Sajeev of Sri Lanka 6-0 and Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli of Malaysia 6-2, then edging India’s Tarundeep Rai in a tiebreaker 6-5 before beating Australia’s Ryan Tyack 6-0 — to advance to the quarterfinals.
There, D’Amour faced Ellison — currently No. 1 in World Archery’s rankings — on Wednesday. After battling to a 2-2 tie through five sets (the second set was a tie), they went into a shootoff to determine the winner.
That wound up going to Ellison — but only barely. Both made identical 9s on their first shots, but Ellison’s second shot was closer to the center by less than a centimeter than D’Amour’s second shot.
Ellison is scheduled to face Italy’s Federico Musolesi in the first semifinal match today, with American archer Jack Williams taking on British archer Patrick Huston in the second semifinal.