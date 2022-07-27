St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour posted his third top-10 finish in four events on World Archery’s 2022 Hyundai World Cup Series over the weekend, finishing seventh overall in the World Cup stop in Medellin, Colombia.

The 22-year-old Virgin Islands Olympian had his best qualifying round of the season in the men’s recurve division, placing sixth out of 91 entrants with 675 points. South Korea’s Kim Je Deok and Kim Woojin were first and second, respectively, with 687 and 684 points, with U.S. Olympian Jack Williams third with 679.