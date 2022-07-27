St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour posted his third top-10 finish in four events on World Archery’s 2022 Hyundai World Cup Series over the weekend, finishing seventh overall in the World Cup stop in Medellin, Colombia.
The 22-year-old Virgin Islands Olympian had his best qualifying round of the season in the men’s recurve division, placing sixth out of 91 entrants with 675 points. South Korea’s Kim Je Deok and Kim Woojin were first and second, respectively, with 687 and 684 points, with U.S. Olympian Jack Williams third with 679.
That sent D’Amour on to the elimination rounds, where he won three straight matches. He knocked off two Spanish archers -- 59th-seeded Daniel Castro 6-0 (29-25, 27-25, 28-23) in the first round, and 27th-seeded Ken Sanchez Antoku 6-4 (30-29, 28-29, 29-28, 27-29, 27-26) in the second round – then downed 22nd-seeded Tang Chin-Chun of Taiwan 7-1 (29-29, 29-28, 30-26, 29-28) in the third round.
However, D’Amour ran into third-seeded Williams in the quarterfinals, losing 6-2 (26-28, 29-29, 27-29, 28-28). Williams would go on to lose to Woojin in the semifinals 6-4 (28-28, 27-28, 29-29, 28-27, 29-30).
Woojin then beat Italy’s Nauro Nespoli, the 17th seed, in the gold medal match 7-1 (29-28, 29-28, 29-29, 30-28), while Spain’s Miguel Alvarino Garcia downed Williams in the bronze medal match 6-4 (29-28, 28-27, 28-29, 28-28, 28-28).
With his finish, D’Amour finished 16th in the Archery World Cup points with 20, and out of the running for the World Cup Final in Mexico on Oct. 15-16. However, D’Amour did climb four spots in the World Archery rankings, up to 15th.
With the Archery World Cup Final out of the picture, D’Amour is focusing on qualifying for next year’s Central American and Caribbean Games, scheduled for June 23-July 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
He will compete in the U.S. Nationals in Malvern, Pa., from Aug. 10-13 as a tuneup for the CAC Games qualifier, to be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Sept. 5-12.
Also on D’Amour’s schedule is the Pan-American Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Nov. 21-27, the qualifier for next year’s Pan American Games, also in Santiago from Oct. 20-Nov. 5, 2023.