St. Thomas resident Nicholas D’Amour is in line to earn his third career podium finish after advancing to the semifinals in the 2022 European Grand Prix archery tournament, being held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.
D’Amour, the men’s recurve division’s No. 3 seed, will take on seventh-seeded Jeff Henckels of Luxembough in today’s semifinal. In the other semifinal, 17th-seeded Willem Bakker of the Netherlands will face No. 12 seed Efe Gurkan Maras of Turkey. The finals will also be held today.
The 20-year-old D’Amour, who competed for the U.S. Virgin Islands in last year’s Tokyo OIympic Games, was a silver medalist in last year’s European Grand Prix in Turkey. He equaled his best career finish last month with a silver medal in the 2022 Spring Arrows tournament, also held in Turkey.
D’Amour — currently No. 10 in the latest World Archery rankings — was third after the qualifying rounds with 673 points, just behind Italy’s Yuri Belli (675) and Turkey’s Mete Gazoz, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Games (681).
After getting a bye through the first two rounds, D’Amour then began a dominating run through the eliminations Thursday. He beat 35th-seeded Samet Ak of Turkey 6-2 in the third round, 46th-seeded Patrik Velikov of Bulgaria 6-2 in the Round of 16 and 22nd-seeded Nicolas Bernardi of Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
D’Amour is the highest-seeded archer remaining in the men’s recurve division, with the other three semifinalists all pulling off upsets en route to the Final Four. Henckels beat Belli 6-4 in the quarterfinals, Maras downed fourth-seeded Marco Morello of Italy 6-2 in the quarters, while Bakker stunned Gazoz, the world’s second-ranked archer, 6-2 in the Round of 16.
— Bill Kiser