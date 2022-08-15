St. Thomas resident and U.S. Virgin Islands Olympian Nicholas D’Amour capped off a near-perfect week in Malvern, Pa., with a gold medal Saturday in the senior men’s recurve division at the 2022 U.S. Open archery tournament.
The 20-year-old D’Amour, who competed in the Tokyo OIympics for the USVI, earned his first gold medal in a major tournament since he began competing in 2018. Before this weekend, his best finish had been silver medals in two events, both held in Turkey.
However, after leading the qualifying rounds with a total score of 1,348 — edging out U.S. Olympian Brady Ellison in a tiebreaker — D’Amour went into the elimination rounds as the senior men’s recurve division’s top seed.
D’Amour — currently No. 14 in the latest World Archery rankings — then began running through the competition in the eliminations, with three tough matches.
After beating 64th-seeded Jason Vaccarello of California 6-0 (26-25, 30-26, 28-25) in the first round, he went five sets before beating 32nd-seeded Chris Austin of Arizona 6-4 (26-28, 26-26, 26-24, 28-25, 27-27).
D’Amour went five sets again in winning his Round of 16 match against 17th-seeded Conner Sorley of Canada 7-3 (26-26, 29-26, 27-23, 27-28, 29-25), then downed eighth-seeded Benjamin Hur of California 6-2 (28-26, 29-26, 26-26, 29-29) in the quarterfinals.
His toughest match came in the semifinals against U.S. archer and 12th-seeded Justin Huish, a two-time gold medalist in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Huish took the first two sets, only to see D’Amour take the next three for a 6-4 victory (25-29, 25-28, 27-25, 28-27, 29-27) to earn a berth in the finals.
There, D’Amour faced off against Ellison, a former world No. 1 currently ranked No. 6. But after three tough rounds, D’Amour made the finals look easy, taking down Ellison 6-0 (29-27, 30-28, 30-26) for the title.