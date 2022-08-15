St. Thomas resident and U.S. Virgin Islands Olympian Nicholas D’Amour capped off a near-perfect week in Malvern, Pa., with a gold medal Saturday in the senior men’s recurve division at the 2022 U.S. Open archery tournament.

The 20-year-old D’Amour, who competed in the Tokyo OIympics for the USVI, earned his first gold medal in a major tournament since he began competing in 2018. Before this weekend, his best finish had been silver medals in two events, both held in Turkey.