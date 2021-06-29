St. Thomas resident Nicholas D’Amour will head to the Tokyo Olympics a serious medal contender after moving into the top five in the world rankings Monday.
The 19-year-old D’Amour was No. 4 in the men’s Olympic recurve division in the latest World Archery rankings, moving up five spots to continue a spectacular climb that began 3½ months ago.
His latest jump in the rankings came as a result of a fifth-place finish at the Paris 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup event, which concluded Sunday. It was D’Amour’s sixth top-10 finish in seven events, dating to late March.
That was also the start of D’Amour’s rapid climb in the world rankings. He was 196th in the men’s recurve division on March 20, but a seventh-place finish at the 2021 Pan American Championships in Mexico the following weekend began a run of five straight top-seven finishes, including his first international podium finish — a second place at the 2021 European Grand Prix in Turkey on April 11.
That vaulted D’Amour from 124th to 39th in the world rankings. From there, he cracked the top 10 on May 23 after a fourth-place finish at the Archery World Cup stop in Switzerland.
American archer Brady Ellison, the defending Archery World Cup champ, sits atop World Archery’s men’s recurve rankings after winning the Paris event. He is followed by Turkey’s Mete Gazoz, Russia’s Galsan Bazarzhapov and D’Amour.
— Bill Kiser