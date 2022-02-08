U.S. Virgin Islands Olympic archer Nicholas D’Amour picked up his second indoor event medal of the 2022 season over the weekend, finishing second in his division in The Vegas Shoot tournament in Las Vegas, Nev.
The 20-year-old St. Thomas resident, competing in the men’s championship recurve division, finished just five points behind U.S. Olympian and world No. 1 Brady Ellison 896-891 after three rounds of competition, which concluded Sunday.
D’Amour, competing against 28 other archers – most of them past Olympians – was fourth after the first round at 295. But he picked up the pace over the next two rounds, shooting 298 and 298, and tying for each day’s top round with Ellison.
While in Las Vegas, D’Amour also took part in the Indoor Archery World Series Finals, held Saturday. Seeded fourth, he lost in the first round of eliminations to Germany’s Maximilian Weckmueller 7-3.
Against Weckmueller, D’Amour tied through the first three shooting rounds, each making perfect 10s on each of their three shots. But Weckmueller took the fourth and fifth rounds by 30-28 scores over D’Amour.
D’Amour finished the World Series Finals in an eight-way tie for ninth place, and wrapped up the indoor season ranked fourth in the world in the men’s recurve division.
With his indoor season wrapped up, D’Amour – who finished last season ranked sixth in the world -- will now turn his attention to the outdoor season and World Archery’s World Cup Series.
He will begin training with the Spanish national team in Madrid before traveling to Turkey for his first two outdoor events – the Kahraman Bagatie Spring Arrows tournament on April 6-10, and the Hyundai Archery World Cup Series opener on April 18-24. Both events will be held in Antalya, Turkey.