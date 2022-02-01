St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour, coming off a top-10 world ranking in the outdoor archery season, opened his indoor season with a third-place finish at the 2022 Lancaster Archery Classic tournament in Pennsylania over the weekend.
The 20-year-old D’Amour, who finished the 2021 outdoor season ranked No. 6 in World Archery’s men’s Olympic recurve standings, advanced to the semifinals in the men’s recurve division before suffering his first loss in the Lancaster Classic, held Jan. 27-30 at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa.
In the qualification round, D’Amour finished eighth out of 70 entries with a total score of 607. He tied with three-time Olympic medalist Michele Frangilli of Italy, but Frangilli got the No. 7 spot based on a higher number of 11s – the max target score – making 27 to 25 for D’Amour.
With the top 32 advancing from qualifying to the elimination rounds, D’Amour began working his way through the field. He opened eliminations with a 124-116 win over Bermuda’s Camerin Pickering, then topped 10th-ranked Atanu Das, a two-time Olympian from India, 120-116 in the Round of 16.
That put D’Amour into the quarterfinals, where he topped U.S. archer Glenn Thomas 122-118 to advance to the semifinals. Thomas had upset fellow American Brady Ellison, the world’s top-ranked archer, in the previous round.
In the semifinals – or shoot-up rounds – the four remaining archers were reranked based on total scoring during the tournament’s qualification and elimination rounds. D’Amour was ranked second, just behind U.S. archer Jack Williams, the 2021 World Archery World Cup Finals champion. Frangilli was No. 3, with Gijs Broeksma of the Netherlands at No. 4.
After Frangilli topped Broeksma 126-114, that set up a matchup with D’Amour. Frangilli came out on top 121-118 to advance to a finals matchup against Williams, ranked No. 8 in the world. Both archers tied at 119-119, setting up a one-arrow shootoff. Williams won, posting an 11 to Frangilli’s 10.
D’Amour will next compete in The Vegas Shoot, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 6, at sites in Las Vegas, Nev. Competing in the men’s championship recurve division, he will try to earn enough points to make the top 16 and compete in the Indoor Archery World Series Finals on Saturday, Feb. 5.
D’Amour is one of two archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands competing at The Vegas Shoot, along with Izabella Flores, competing in the girls compound youth division.