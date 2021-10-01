St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour lost his opening match Thursday, but still finished high enough in points to come in fifth at the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup Finals in Yankton, S.D.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, currently sixth in World Archery’s rankings, qualified for the World Cup Finals by finishing second overall through three qualifying events over the 2021 season.
However, D’Amour lost his quarterfinal elimination round match against seventh-seeded Mete Gazoz of Turkey 6-4.
D’Amour had led 4-2 through the first three rounds, but Gazoz took the final two rounds to win the match.
Gazoz would go on to lose to Jack Williams of the United States in the semifinals, 7-3, but he would recover to win the bronze medal match against India’s Atanu Das 6-0.
Williams, the World Cup Finals’ third seed, would go on to win the gold medal match against fellow American and world No. 1 Brady Ellison 6-5, taking the one-shot tiebreaker with a perfect 10.
D’Amour will be in action again next week, competing in the South American Youth Championships, which begin Monday in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
— Bill Kiser