St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour pulled off a stunning upset Wednesday to advance to the final four in his division at the Lausanne 2021 Hyundia Archery World Cup tournament in Switzerland.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, who was seeded eighth after Tuesday’s qualifying rounds in the men’s Olympic recurve division, won three matches overall Wednesday to move into Sunday’s semifinal round. There, he will face 12th-seeded Maximilian Weckmueller of Germany.
“I feel like I am one of the top contenders,” D’Amour told World Archery. “I feel very strong with my technique, my mental game.”
After earning a bye through the first two elimination round, D’Amour had to go to a tiebreaker to win his third-round match over 25th-seeded Florian Faber of Switzerland 6-5 (10-7). He had an easier time in the Round of 16, beating ninth-seeded Steve Wijler of the Netherlands 6-2.
That put D’Amour up against the division’s top seed, Italy’s Mauro Nespoli, in the quarterfinals. After splitting the first two rounds and tying in the third, Nespoli won the fourth round 29-25 to pull ahead 5-3. But D’Amour took the fifth round 29-27 to tie the match at 5-all, forcing his second tiebreaker.
D’Amour then pulled off a perfect round, shooting a 10 to Nespoli’s 7 to win the tiebreaker and the match 6-5.
“I was focused on myself and on what I have to do,” D’Amour said “There were definitely moments that I was getting more nervous, but I pushed through them and tried to maintain focus on my process.
“When he won that set for 5-3, it was a moment when I wasn’t really focused on what I should do. In the next set, I shot a 29, he shot a 27. I was much more focused then, and I could prevail. It was 5-5, but I had a lot of confidence before the shoot-off. I am usually quite good at shoot-offs.”
D’Amour will likely see his standing in the rankings make another big jump after Sunday’s matches. D’Amour is currently 20th in World Archery’s men’s recurve division rankings, up from 196th on March 20.
In addition, D’Amour entered the Lausanne tournament sixth in Archery World Cup points with 12, having finished sixth in Guatemala last month.