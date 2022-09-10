St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour ran through the field Friday to advance to the men’s recurve division finals at the VIII Copa Merengue archery tournament in the Dominican Republic.
The 21-year-old D’Amour, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for the U.S. Virgin Islands, won four elimination-round matches Friday at the Parque del Este’s archery range in Santo Domingo.
There, the second-seeded D’Amour – who took the gold medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games Qualifier on Thursday -- will face fourth-seeded Hugo Franco of Cuba in Sunday’s men’s recurve gold medal match, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Atlantic.
To advance to the final, D’Amour opened with a 6-0 (28-23, 27-24, 27-17) win over 34th-seeded Aidan Saliger of the United States in the second round. He then beat 18th-seeded Heriberto Jimenez of the Dominican Republic 6-2 (29-30, 30-26, 28-26, 27-26) in the Round of 16, 23rd-seeded Kevin Perez of Venezuela 6-0 (29-21, 28-26, 28-24) in the quarterfinals, and third-seeded Adrian Puentes of Cuba in the semifinals 6-0 (29-26, 28-27, 27-26).
Regardless of the finals outcome, D’Amour’s performance this week at the Cope Merengue will help him move up in World Archery’s rankings, as it’s considered a World Rankings event. He is currently 14th in the latest men’s recurve rankings, but finished last season at No. 6 after climbing as high as third.
Eight archers from the U.S. Virgin Islands are competing this week at the Copa Merengue, the territory’s largest-ever contingent. Other USVI archers in action Friday were:
X Mike Gerard made it to the Round of 16 in the men’s recurve division before being eliminated. The 11th-seeded Gerard beat 22nd-seeded Christel Denis Nicolas of Martinique 7-1 (26-26, 26-25, 22-19, 22-18) in the second round, then lost to sixth-seeded Venugopal Kunnavakkam of the United States 6-2 (26-25, 27-24, 26-26, 24-24) in the next round.
X Bruce Arnold, seeded 27th, who advanced out of the first round by beating fellow USVI archer Eloi George 6-0 (27-13, 20-8, 22-5) on Wednesday, lost to Kunnavakkam 6-2 (28-24, 28-13, 27-27, 26-26) in the second round.
X Tatyana Muntyan, seeded 11th, made it to the Round of 16 in the women’s recurve division before being eliminated. She opened with a 6-0 victory (26-22, 27-18, 27-19) over 22nd-seeded Jeniffer Reina of the Dominican Republic in the first round, but lost to sixth-seeded Maydenia Sarduy of Cuba 6-2 (26-19, 26-29, 27-16, 30-26) in the next round.
X Anne Abernathy, seeded 23rd, was eliminated in the first round with a 7-3 loss (27-22, 25-25, 24-26, 24-18, 27-25) to 10th-seeded Mayra Mendez of Venezuela.
X Ford George, seeded 25th, was also eliminated in the first round with a 6-0 loss to eighth-seeded Javiera Andrades of Chile.
X Goddess George, seeded 26th, was also knocked out in the first round after a 6-0 loss to seventh-seeded Olivia Martin of the United States.
The Copa Merengue tournament moves into its mixed team elimination rounds today, with the third-seeded U.S. Virgin Islands team of D’Amour and Muntyan facing sixth-seeded Bermuda (Robin Selley and Camerin Pickering) in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will face the winner of a quarterfinal match between second-seeded Cuba and the winner of a first-round match between Trinidad and Tobago and Ecuardor.